[Live Event] Payments: A key to business growth with Capital on Tap
Join us for an exclusive drinks and networking event with Capital on Tap UK MD, Alex Miles
17th May, 630pm - 10.00pm
Join us for an evening of food, drinks and networking
6.30 - 7.00pm Welcome drinks and nibbles
7.00 - 7.30pm Roundtable Discussion with Capital on Tap UKI MD on leveraging payments to reach your goals
7.30 - 7.45pm Q&A with the chance to ask Capital on Tap and GoCardless any questions
8.00pm onwards - Drinks, networking and more food
Our speakers for the evening:
Alex Miles, Capital on Tap, UK Managing Director
Alex is the UK Managing Director at Capital on Tap. At various points over the last 5 years, he's overseen credit risk, operations and commercial functions. Prior to working at Capital on Tap, Alex ran a small e-commerce business and worked in finance and management consultancy.
Pat Phelan, GoCardless, Chief Customer Officer and UKI MD