Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
Enterprise

[Live Event] Payments: A key to business growth with Capital on Tap

Join us for an exclusive drinks and networking event with Capital on Tap UK MD, Alex Miles

Scroll to learn more

17th May, 630pm - 10.00pm

Join us for an evening of food, drinks and networking

  • 6.30 - 7.00pm Welcome drinks and nibbles

  • 7.00 - 7.30pm Roundtable Discussion with Capital on Tap UKI MD on leveraging payments to reach your goals

  • 7.30 - 7.45pm Q&A with the chance to ask Capital on Tap and GoCardless any questions

  • 8.00pm onwards - Drinks, networking and more food

Our speakers for the evening:

  • Alex Miles, Capital on Tap, UK Managing Director

Alex is the UK Managing Director at Capital on Tap. At various points over the last 5 years, he's overseen credit risk, operations and commercial functions. Prior to working at Capital on Tap, Alex ran a small e-commerce business and worked in finance and management consultancy. 

  • Pat Phelan, GoCardless, Chief Customer Officer and UKI MD

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help
Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales