GoCardless now powers more than 50,000 businesses worldwide

Hiroki Takeuchi, Co-founder and CEO of GoCardless, reflects on 2019 and a new milestone.

When we launched GoCardless nearly 8 years ago, we were struck by how difficult it was to get paid. Whether it’s local businesses like Kinder Pocock chasing late payments or global enterprises like DocuSign trying to collect payments around the world, businesses of all shapes and sizes spend too much time worrying about payments.

At GoCardless our mission is to take the pain out of getting paid so that our customers can focus on what they do best. We have been fortunate enough to have many amazing businesses join us on our mission by trusting us with their payments. Last week we passed a major milestone and we’re thrilled to now be processing payments for more than 50,000 businesses around the world.

2019 has been a big year for GoCardless already. We announced our $75m Series E funding round in February and launched in the US last month - adding support for the ACH debit scheme and opening a new office in San Francisco. Adding ACH to the GoCardless platform gives businesses across the globe access to the world’s largest market, helping them unlock new revenue streams.

And we’re not done yet. We’re busy innovating, to make it even easier for our customers to do business around the world. So stay tuned as we’ll have more exciting news to share in the next few weeks.

Of course, we couldn’t have achieved any of these things without the amazing team here at GoCardless, who believe in our vision and work tirelessly to make it a reality; our partner network who integrate our services and trust us to deliver them to their customers; and most importantly the 50,000 businesses that have chosen GoCardless as a payments provider.

Thank you to everyone who has helped to get us to where we are today.

