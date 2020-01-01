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SaaS tools can improve more than a company’s finance and sales functions – if only business owners realised it. When used for HR, marketing, and customer services, they can be the cloud’s silver lining.
The apprenticeship levy will dramatically boost work trainee numbers when it becomes law in April. Education providers can attract more employers by offering the best courses – and making paying for training both simple and painless.
With new legislation being introduced to address the culture of slow payment, now is a great opportunity to help your SME clients get paid faster and more reliably
Find out how your firm can work in partnership with large clients to help them fulfil new reporting requirements and enhance the overall performance of their payment processes.
The Direct Debit Guarantee makes Direct Debit one of the UK’s most secure payment methods. That’s great news for customers, but what does it mean for you as a merchant?
There’s no shortage of ways to get paid, but not all payment methods are equal. Your business needs maximum efficiency, so it’s wise to know your options and choose the most suitable payment method to help your workflow rather than hinder it.
Great businesses know that how customers pay is as important as when they pay.
The subscription economy has created a radical shift in how we work, with more companies than ever now relying on cloud-based platforms. In our free e-Guide, discover the major trends in B2B SaaS.
You’ve probably heard the term 'API' mentioned often. But what do APIs actually do and why are they so important? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basics.
With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.
It’s time to safeguard your valuable, highly profitable clients, root out the demanding and unprofitable ones, while learning to qualify new prospects to ensure they're the best fit for your firm's long-term growth strategy.
Every firm will have good and bad clients - what’s important is getting the balance right. Sometimes there’s more value in focusing on the right client type. We show you how.
Many fundraising methods are old-fashioned, ignoring digital technology’s innovative methods of raising awareness and collecting cash. Greater use of tech-enhanced payment systems, including Direct Debit, could encourage more young people to donate.
Avoid late payments by leveraging the combined power of Direct Debit and your favourite accounting software, for better cash flow every time