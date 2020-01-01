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Are businesses missing out on the full power of SaaS technology?
Are businesses missing out on the full power of SaaS technology?

SaaS tools can improve more than a company’s finance and sales functions – if only business owners realised it. When used for HR, marketing, and customer services, they can be the cloud’s silver lining.

3 min read
Technology
Paying training bills by Direct Debit could be key to apprenticeship levy success
Paying training bills by Direct Debit could be key to apprenticeship levy success

The apprenticeship levy will dramatically boost work trainee numbers when it becomes law in April. Education providers can attract more employers by offering the best courses – and making paying for training both simple and painless.

3 min read
Payments
‘Golden era’ for UK tech: GoCardless attends Tech Nation 2017
‘Golden era’ for UK tech: GoCardless attends Tech Nation 2017
2 min read
GoCardless
All fun and games until you start with GameDays
All fun and games until you start with GameDays
8 min read
GoCardless
What keeps the GoCardless engineering team motivated?
What keeps the GoCardless engineering team motivated?
2 min read
GoCardless
A day in the life of a Product Designer at GoCardless
A day in the life of a Product Designer at GoCardless
2 min read
GoCardless
Getting your SME clients paid on time with the ‘duty to report’ requirements
Getting your SME clients paid on time with the ‘duty to report’ requirements

With new legislation being introduced to address the culture of slow payment, now is a great opportunity to help your SME clients get paid faster and more reliably

4 min read
Payments
We’re launching our new Sales Graduate Scheme - and we want YOU
We’re launching our new Sales Graduate Scheme - and we want YOU
4 min read
GoCardless
Helping large businesses meet new ‘duty to report’ requirements
Helping large businesses meet new ‘duty to report’ requirements

Find out how your firm can work in partnership with large clients to help them fulfil new reporting requirements and enhance the overall performance of their payment processes.

4 min read
Payments
Our response to Cloudflare's bug disclosure
Our response to Cloudflare's bug disclosure
1 min read
GoCardless
Don’t fear the Direct Debit Guarantee: A guide for merchants
Don’t fear the Direct Debit Guarantee: A guide for merchants

The Direct Debit Guarantee makes Direct Debit one of the UK’s most secure payment methods. That’s great news for customers, but what does it mean for you as a merchant?

3 min read
Payments
The GoCardless Guide to Payment Methods
The GoCardless Guide to Payment Methods

There’s no shortage of ways to get paid, but not all payment methods are equal. Your business needs maximum efficiency, so it’s wise to know your options and choose the most suitable payment method to help your workflow rather than hinder it.

4 min read
Payments
Best practices for taking recurring payments
Best practices for taking recurring payments

Great businesses know that how customers pay is as important as when they pay.

2 min read
Payments
Insights on SaaS for Business: free e-Guide
Insights on SaaS for Business: free e-Guide

The subscription economy has created a radical shift in how we work, with more companies than ever now relying on cloud-based platforms. In our free e-Guide, discover the major trends in B2B SaaS.

PDF
Growth
Choosing the right payments API: a beginner's guide
Choosing the right payments API: a beginner's guide

You’ve probably heard the term 'API' mentioned often. But what do APIs actually do and why are they so important? In this guide, we’ll walk you through the basics.

3 min read
Payments
Webinar: How to eliminate churn to boost growth in Europe
Webinar: How to eliminate churn to boost growth in Europe

Thursday 14 May, 11 am BST

Webinar
Retention
Taking payments in Europe with SEPA - an introduction for US businesses
Taking payments in Europe with SEPA - an introduction for US businesses

With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.

3 min read
Payments
Announcing the launch of GoCardless Plus
Announcing the launch of GoCardless Plus
1 min read
GoCardless
The ideal client: Part 2 - Losing the bad clients and qualifying your prospects
The ideal client: Part 2 - Losing the bad clients and qualifying your prospects

It’s time to safeguard your valuable, highly profitable clients, root out the demanding and unprofitable ones, while learning to qualify new prospects to ensure they're the best fit for your firm's long-term growth strategy.

6 min read
Accounting
GoCardless launches a new integration with ChartMogul
GoCardless launches a new integration with ChartMogul
1 min read
GoCardless
The ideal client: Part 1 - Getting the balance right
The ideal client: Part 1 - Getting the balance right

Every firm will have good and bad clients - what’s important is getting the balance right. Sometimes there’s more value in focusing on the right client type. We show you how.

5 min read
Accounting
Boosting charities with Direct Debit, technology – and more millennial donors
Boosting charities with Direct Debit, technology – and more millennial donors

Many fundraising methods are old-fashioned, ignoring digital technology’s innovative methods of raising awareness and collecting cash. Greater use of tech-enhanced payment systems, including Direct Debit, could encourage more young people to donate.

4 min read
Payments
Direct Debit: Powering up accounting software so businesses get paid on time
Direct Debit: Powering up accounting software so businesses get paid on time

Avoid late payments by leveraging the combined power of Direct Debit and your favourite accounting software, for better cash flow every time

3 min read
Cash flow
Ice cream to fintech: 50 years of Direct Debit
Ice cream to fintech: 50 years of Direct Debit
3 min read
Payments

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.