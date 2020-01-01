Solving UK council tax challenges for vulnerable customers

Councils are owed millions in unpaid taxes yet still face budget cuts. A simpler way of improving collection rates is needed, but one that still supports vulnerable customers.

To make matters worse, councils in England are being accused of rushing to use bailiffs for recovering council tax debts. This adds significant costs to bills that debtors are already struggling to pay.

Citizens’ Advice asked 1,100 people in England with council tax debt to discuss their experiences. Over half said that a general lack of money had caused them to fall behind with payments.

On top of this, 30% of those surveyed had received a cut in wages. Another 25% had their benefits or tax credits cut. And over 70% had received extra charges to their existing bills, which they had already been struggling to pay.

Councils are also asking vulnerable customers to pay remaining annual costs in one payment, rather than using monthly installments. Citizens’ Advice wants more councils to offer affordable repayment plans.

The problem is that billing and payment platforms that councils commonly use are not flexible enough to offer tailored repayment plans for those in debt. This makes it very difficult for people to pay back what they are owed. Even if they do, it often incurs high additional charges.

