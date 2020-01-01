Partner Directory
Health & Fitness
Automate one off and recurring payments when connecting GoCardless to your membership management software
Partner Categories
TeamUp
Spend more time with your members with automated payments
Glofox
Prioritise your members and less time worrying about payments
ClubRight
Get paid by your members easily with GoCardless
Club Manager
Effortlessly get paid with Bank Debit for memberships
AimHarder
Race to success with Bank Debit for gym software
Appointman
The gym booking software with easy automated payments
Be Military Fit (BMF)
Accept payment for your fitness membership with GoCardless
BooknPay Ltd (Golf Club Subs)
Handle your golfing memberships easily with Bank Debit
CANI
Row your way to success with Bank Debit by GoCardless
Class Manager
Affordably administrate your classes with Bank Debit integration
Cloud Gym
Automate your client's payments with Bank Debit
ClubAdminPro
Your club management solution with GoCardless integration
ClubAdminPro
Your club management solution with GoCardless integration
ClubPay
Easily collect your club's payments with Bank Debit
Clubcore Limited
Securely take recurring payments from your fans with GoCardless
Clubmate Sports Ltd
Manage your club with GoCardless integration
Clubspark
Making payments simpler for the sporting technology space
Clubworx
Forget late payments with GoCardless for Clubworx
Coacha
Taking membership financial management to the next level
Fisikal
Offer your members a better experience with Bank Debit
Floc
Process your club's payments with GoCardless
FootballAim
Get paid for your club's services on time with Bank Debit
GotFootball
The football club management software with Bank Debit
GymMaster Software
Raise your potential with financial management for gyms
Gymmanager
Let GoCardless do the heavy lifting with Bank Debit capability
HitsSports
Accept payments within your sport management solution
LoveAdmin
Manage your members easily with our simple payment solution
Manage My Club
Take the hassle out of chasing payments with Bank Debit integration
Martialyticsw
Manage your school and get paid easily with GoCardless
My Club Pro Ltd
Create awesome club websites and get paid easily
My Slate
Take payment for your club's matches with GoCardless
MyCourts Ltd
Save time with automated Bank Debit for your club
Nirius Networks Ltd
Accept payment from your website with GoCardless
Octiv
Take the hassle away from payments for your fitness business
PTminder
Grow your fitness business with automated payments
Perfect Gym
Take the hassle out of membership payments
Pitchero
Advance your club's tech capabilities with GoCardless
Quoox
The gym software made simple with automated payments
Sailing Club Manager
Easily collect payments from your club's members with Bank Debit
Smart Club Solutions
Stay on top of your club's processes with GoCardless
Sport Soft
Transform your leisure business with automated payments
Sport:80 Services LTD
Save time chasing late payments with Bank Debit capability
Swim Manager
Take payments swimmingly with GoCardless
SwimClub Manager
Take payments swimmingly with GoCardless
Swimphony
Stay afloat with auto-recurring Bank Debit payments
TableTennis365
Serve your customers easily with Bank Debit integration
Teamer
Get paid by your members faster with Bank Debit
Teamo
Manage your team and cut down costs with GoCardless
ThinkSmart Software
Handle payments like a pro with Bank Debit integration
Virtuagym
Stay in control of your members and cashflow with GoCardless
Water Babies
Swim to success with GoCardless payment integration
WebCollect
Collect payment from your members securely with Bank Debit
Wellyx
Bulk up your cash flow with GoCardless' simple Bank Debit solution
Wodboard
Attract more fitness customers with low transparent fees
YourClubManagement
Save time with Bank Debit for Club management software
eduFOCUS Limited
Take the drama out of academic systems with Bank Debit integration
Talk to an expert
Not sure what you’re looking for? Click here and one of our team will be happy to help.
Become a partner
Your business could benefit from partnering with GoCardless - become a Partner now.