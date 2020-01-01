Partner Directory
Coherent
Control your workspace with automated payments
Sellsy
End late payments. Get your invoices paid automatically
Asperato
Collect your payments from Salesforce
Beacon CRM
Get paid faster with GoCardless integration
Blackbaud eTapestry
Take donations easily with this CRM cloud fundraising solution
Book Now Software Ltd
The CRM payment solution for leisure and entertainment businesses
Butterware Ltd
The lunch-to-go specialist with Bank Debit capabilties
Chariteer
Create sustainable fundraising by connecting with GoCardless
Connectably
The CRM solution featuring one-click payment processing
Crowd For Angels Limited
Raise capital for your business with GoCardless integration
Donorfy
Accept payment through this cloud-based fundraising CRM
FulCRM
Automatically take payments with simple CRM software
Jotnar Systems Ltd (Odoo)
Wave goodbye to painful CRM with simple recurring billing
Nexudus
Take payment within this community managment solution
Salesforce
Automating Quote to Cash, with payments fully on-platform.
SheepCRM
Automatically collect membership fees within your CRM
Splynx
Accept payment through this billing and management CRM
WHMCS
Web hosting made simple with GoCardless payments
ZenDebit
Collect your payments
