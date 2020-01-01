Skip to content
GoCardless for Dynamics 365 Business Central

GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts

Automatically collect bank-to-bank payments against invoices and subscriptions

  • Reduce your payment costs

    GoCardless lowers costs of taking payments by 56%*. By using GoCardless within Dynamics 365 Business Central, there are no manual reconciliation steps and no swapping between systems. Instead, Business Central is the single source of truth for your payments, meaning full control, visibility and reconciliation.

  • Improve your cash flow

    Businesses get paid 47%* faster with GoCardless. Automatically raising payments within Business Central, guaranteeing improved cash flow, eliminating chasing payments, and reducing associated collection costs.

  • One global solution

    Access the GoCardless global bank debit network, which covers over 30 countries via eight bank debit schemes into one platform and one integration. Bank-debit is the preferred B2B & B2C payment method in a number of major markets.**

  • Simply Implement via AppSource

    Add GoCardless to your Business Central instance via AppSource yourself with our simple guides or contact your Microsoft Partner.

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

Positive cash flow

“Having GoCardless really streamlines the whole process of collecting cash”

Lower cost of payments

“GoCardless costs less, particularly when you take into account the time saving and efficiency boost it gives us,”

Easy to integrate

“Integrating GoCardless with Xero is really easy – the system is incredibly intuitive.”

Less stress

“GoCardless stops those awkward conversations with clients,”

How it works

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Dynamics 365 Business Central

“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this”

Beverly Tu, Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign

Ready to get started?

Fully integrated, fully automated, made for Recurring Payments.

