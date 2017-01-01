GoCardless for Dynamics 365 Business Central
End late Payments
Mit GoCardless haben Sie die Kontrolle über Ihre Zahlungen, indem Sie Rechnungen direkt von den Bankkonten Ihrer Kunden einziehen können.
Automatically collect bank-to-bank payments against invoices and subscriptions
Reduce your payment costs
GoCardless lowers costs of taking payments by 56%*. By using GoCardless within Dynamics 365 Business Central, there are no manual reconciliation steps and no swapping between systems. Instead, Business Central is the single source of truth for your payments, meaning full control, visibility and reconciliation.
Improve your cash flow
Businesses get paid 47%* faster with GoCardless. Automatically raising payments within Business Central, guaranteeing improved cash flow, eliminating chasing payments, and reducing associated collection costs.
One global solution
Access the GoCardless global bank debit network, which covers over 30 countries via eight bank debit schemes into one platform and one integration. Bank-debit is the preferred B2B & B2C payment method in a number of major markets.**
Simply Implement via AppSource
Add GoCardless to your Business Central instance via AppSource yourself with our simple guides or contact your Microsoft Partner.
Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide
How it works
Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Dynamics 365 Business Central
“We want our global customers to have access to simple and easy payment methods when purchasing DocuSign, and offering GoCardless as a key payment option helps us achieve this”
Beverly Tu, Director of eCommerce Growth, DocuSign
Ready to get started?
Fully integrated, fully automated, made for Recurring Payments.
