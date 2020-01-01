GoCardless & Bam Boom Cloud
Accelerate your business growth
Bam Boom Cloud puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
The cloud accounting system that powers your small business
Cut payment costs
With lower and more transparent fees compared to cards and other payment methods, bank payments with GoCardless have an average 56% lower cost per transaction to collect. Through increased automation, you can take the time you would spend managing payments back and lower the time spent managing payments by 59%.
Get paid faster
Because bank payments are pulled directly from one bank account to another, you can get paid 86% faster. This frees up your working capital and keeps your cash flowing.
Reduce payment failure
With fewer steps and intermediaries to go through, direct bank payments only fail 2.7% of the time. Bank transfers meanwhile fail twice as often at 6.5% of the time and cards 8% of the time.
Reduce customer churn
30% of all customer churn is related to failed payments. Fewer failed payments mean you’re less likely to lose customers to involuntary churn. With bank payments, the annual average customer churn is only 4%, compared with 14% of card payers and 16% of PayPal users.
Trusted by 80,000 businesses worldwide
"Instant Bank Pay from GoCardless has already helped us to save admin time chasing down one-off failed payments."
Ready to get started?
Bam Boom Cloud puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts