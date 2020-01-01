Partner Directory
Memberships
Collect membership fees with ease by connecting GoCardless to your membership software.
Partner Categories
ChurchSuite
Take recurring church donations with GoCardless
Online Scout Manager
Collect payments easily with our Bank Debit solution
Azolve (GoMembership)
Add value to your membership with Bank Debit solution
Beacon CRM
Get paid faster with GoCardless integration
Book Now Software Ltd
The CRM payment solution for leisure and entertainment businesses
BooknPay Ltd (Golf Club Subs)
Handle your golfing memberships easily with Bank Debit
Cheqdin
Get invoices paid on time for your childcare business
ClubBuzz Ltd
Get paid by your members quickly with Bank Debit
ClubPay
Easily collect your club's payments with Bank Debit
Clubspark
Making payments simpler for the sporting technology space
Coacha
Taking membership financial management to the next level
DigiTickets
Ticketing made simpler with GoCardless integration
DojoExpert
Further your potential in martial arts with GoCardless payments
Fire Cadets Manager
The way scout masters get paid quickly
Floc
Process your club's payments with GoCardless
Fonteva
Take the hassle out of membership payments
GroupBuzz
Manage your club with GoCardless integration
I&ESBKA
Adding a buzz to this bee charity with simple payment collection
LoveAdmin
Manage your members easily with our simple payment solution
My Club Hub Limited
Automate your club's administration with Bank Debit integration
Nexudus
Take payment within this community managment solution
Nursery In A Box
Be in control of your nursery's finances with GoCardless
OldReigatianRFC
Tackle payments with Bank Debit for RFC Rugby Club
Pitchero
Advance your club's tech capabilities with GoCardless
RAF Association
Support the RAF by donating through GoCardless' integration
RiderHQ
Easily take payments for your events with GoCardless
Sailing Club Manager
Easily collect payments from your club's members with Bank Debit
SheepCRM
Automatically collect membership fees within your CRM
Tahdah
Excel your career with automated payment capability
ThinkSmart Software
Handle payments like a pro with Bank Debit integration
Trillium Systems
Take the hassle out of membership payments
Vennersys
Collect payment easily with GoCardless
WebCollect
Collect payment from your members securely with Bank Debit
crossmember.co.uk
Easily manage your club with GoCardless integration
eduFOCUS Limited
Take the drama out of academic systems with Bank Debit integration
iTeamMate
Collect payments easily with Bank Debit capability
