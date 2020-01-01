Use GoCardless to collect membership payments
GoCardless for membermeister
Spend more time with your members and less time worrying about payments with GoCardless for membermeister
Automatically collect payments from your members
Automated payment
Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.
Better membership experience
Create the best membership experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extras such as classes, events and purchases. Switch current members to GoCardless for free!
Less admin
Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.
How it works with membermeister
Create your membermeister account and connect it GoCardless through the 'payment settings' screen in your membermeister dashboard. membermeister will walk you through this with their personal support team.
Once integrated, all your Direct Debit monthly membership payments (as well as one-off payments) will be tracked automatically by GoCardless for membermeister. There's no need to check your bank statement to see if someone has paid.
Track every aspect of your business and manage payments from within membermeister. You can make refunds, charge store purchases to a member's direct debit, amend the dates of a payment or change anything you need.
Features
Flexible payments
Made for recurring and one off payments - whether for collecting a joining fee or collecting recurring payments.
Seamless integration
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Membermeister.
Stop chasing payments
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Low fees, no hidden pricing
Starting at 2% + 20p per transaction, capped at £4.
Ready to get started?
Create a GoCardless account and connect it to Membermeister.