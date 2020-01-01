Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

Use GoCardless to collect membership payments

GoCardless for membermeister

Spend more time with your members and less time worrying about payments with GoCardless for membermeister

Get started
GoCardless for membermeister
GoCardless for membermeister

Automatically collect payments from your members

Automated payment

Automated payment

Automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.

Better membership experience

Better membership experience

Create the best membership experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extras such as classes, events and purchases. Switch current members to GoCardless for free!

Less admin

Less admin

Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.

Connect your account

How it works with membermeister

Create your membermeister account and connect it GoCardless through the 'payment settings' screen in your membermeister dashboard. membermeister will walk you through this with their personal support team.

Connect your account

Once integrated, all your Direct Debit monthly membership payments (as well as one-off payments) will be tracked automatically by GoCardless for membermeister. There's no need to check your bank statement to see if someone has paid.

Connect your account

Track every aspect of your business and manage payments from within membermeister. You can make refunds, charge store purchases to a member's direct debit, amend the dates of a payment or change anything you need.

Connect your account

Features

Flexible payments

Flexible payments

Made for recurring and one off payments - whether for collecting a joining fee or collecting recurring payments.

Seamless integration

Seamless integration

Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Membermeister.

Stop chasing payments

Stop chasing payments

Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.

Low fees, no hidden pricing

Starting at 2% + 20p per transaction, capped at £4.

Ready to get started?

Sign up now

Create a GoCardless account and connect it to Membermeister.

Sign up now

Resources

Support centre

Support centre

How can we help?

6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

6 ways to get your customers to start using GoCardless

Blog

5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit

5 reasons to start taking payments by Direct Debit

Do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?

Do you know how your customers actually want to pay you?

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021