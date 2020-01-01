GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
End late payments
Automatically collect payment for your invoices
Improved Member Experience
automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.
Lower Cost:
improve your margins by benefiting from lower processing fees than cards and higher payment success which means less time wasted on chasing payments.
GoCardless lowers the total cost to accept recurring payments by 56%
Less admin:
Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin.
How it works with Love Admin
Sign up to GoCardless within minutes and create an account. You can connect to LoveAdmin during signup. Click here
Features
Flexible payments
Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscriptions fees.
Seamless integration
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Love Admin.
Stop chasing payments
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Ready to get started?
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Love Admin account now.