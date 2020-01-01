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Use GoCardless to collect payments
Spend more time with your members and less time worrying about payments with GoCardless for ClubSpark
Collect recurring payments - like annual subscription fees using Direct Debit - as well as one off payments using Open Banking.
When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.
Complement your recurring payments with a simple way to immediately collect one-off bank transfer payments, powered by Open Banking.
GoCardless has partnered with ClubSpark, Total Grassroots and Kelme to bring you a £300 gift card towards sponsored kit for your club. Sign up your club and setup at least six Direct Debit payments for your members to qualify. T&Cs apply.
This soccer club switched from cash and standing orders to GoCardless.
✅ Reduced monthly accounts admin from 8 hours to 4
✅ Reduced outstanding debts by 95%
✅ 95% of members now pay through GoCardless
This swim club switched from cash, standing orders and cards to GoCardless.
✅ Increased monthly revenue by 21%
✅ Can easily see status of each payment
✅ Treasurer now spends more time planning for future
This franchised children's swim school switched from manual payments to GoCardless.
✅ Saved 50 hours of admin each week
✅ Company has grown 5x thanks to lower admin costs
✅ More than 99% of payments collected through GoCardless
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your ClubSpark account now.
Sign up through this link to claim your £300 sponsored kit voucher along with your sign up. T&Cs apply.