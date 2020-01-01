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Use GoCardless to collect payments

GoCardless and ClubSpark

Spend more time with your members and less time worrying about payments with GoCardless for ClubSpark

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Clubspark + GC hero

Flexible payments

Collect recurring payments - like annual subscription fees using Direct Debit - as well as one off payments using Open Banking.

Popular with your payers

When it comes to paying invoices, bank debit is the preferred alternative to manual bank transfers and more popular than card payment.

Instant Bank Payments

Complement your recurring payments with a simple way to immediately collect one-off bank transfer payments, powered by Open Banking.

Learn more

How it works

Streamline payments and claim new kit for your club

GoCardless has partnered with ClubSpark, Total Grassroots and Kelme to bring you a £300 gift card towards sponsored kit for your club. Sign up your club and setup at least six Direct Debit payments for your members to qualify. T&Cs apply.

Find out more

Trusted by clubs all over the UK

Amaranth Football Club

This soccer club switched from cash and standing orders to GoCardless.

✅ Reduced monthly accounts admin from 8 hours to 4

✅ Reduced outstanding debts by 95%

✅ 95% of members now pay through GoCardless

City of Coventry Swimming Club

This swim club switched from cash, standing orders and cards to GoCardless.

✅ Increased monthly revenue by 21%

✅ Can easily see status of each payment

✅ Treasurer now spends more time planning for future

Baby Squids

This franchised children's swim school switched from manual payments to GoCardless.

✅ Saved 50 hours of admin each week

✅ Company has grown 5x thanks to lower admin costs

✅ More than 99% of payments collected through GoCardless

No sign up costs. No commitments. No hidden fees.

Ready to get started?

Get started

Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your ClubSpark account now.

Sign up through this link to claim your £300 sponsored kit voucher along with your sign up. T&Cs apply.

Get started

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+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.