GoCardless for SmartRaise

Grow donations and memberships automatically with SmartRaise

Make giving easy with a donation form or page customized to your brand – with no coding required. Increase donation amounts, and keep more donors with nudge automations.

Master digital Transformation

    Make Giving Easy

    Better designed payment pages that enhance conversion and encourage recurring donations by Direct Debit and Instant Bank Pay. Fully customised to your brand – with no coding required.

    Increase Donation Amounts

    SmartRaise lets you set up automatic suggested upgrade amounts based on donors’ giving history. With a one-click Direct Debit upgrade process that is simple and friction-free.

    Keep More Donors

    Never lose good donors to failed payments or bad communication again! Unique nudge automations messages intervene to gently put donors back on track, while Success+ recovers up to 76% of failed payments.

    Integrates with your CRM & website

    Easily send donation data to your CRM or email marketing by integrating donor data with all your key tools. Embed directly on any website or create payment pages to track specific campaigns.

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

“When your engineers actively want to integrate with GoCardless, you know it’s a scalable solution”

“Before Switching we had 5,300 members, now we have 13,000”

“I knew with GoCardless, I was future proofing payments”

“Wellchild has had a 47% increase of online donations since integrating GoCardless” 

“We chose GoCardless over other payment providers because it ticked all the boxes - automated, affordable, and easy to use.”

How it works

"It's a super-fast, simple, efficient way of engaging donors and members. Works great and does exactly as promised!"

Stuart Melvin, Acorn Communities

