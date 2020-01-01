GoCardless for Salesforce, through Asperato
Put an end to late payments
Take the hassle out of getting paid with our Bank Debit integration for Salesforce
Simplify and automate cash collection from within Salesforce
Improve cash flow and team efficiency
Benefit from automated, intelligent payment retries to reduce payment failures to as low as 0.5%. Zero manual processes, one source of truth.
Put Salesforce in control
Get a complete 360 degree view of payments in your CRM and a deeper understanding of customer payment preferences and history. One source of truth for all your payment information.
Reduce your total costs
Total Cost of payment collection processes are equivalent to 3% of your revenue, with nearly two-thirds of this cost due to resource time associated with reconciliation, chasing late payments and managing integrations. Eliminate these manual tasks and bring all payments data in real-time onto Salesforce
Reduce complexity with one integration
Leverage GoCardless to take bank-bank payments in over 30 countries, as well as take instant payments via open banking. Leverage Asperato to instantly connect you to GoCardless as well as 20+ of the world’s leading payment service providers.
Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide
HOW IT WORKS
Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Asperato
"It’s become clear that GoCardless, alongside Asperato, has taken everything good about Direct Debit and added in all the modern features that make it supremely reliable and easy to manage.”
Stephen Paynter - Finance Director, Crunch
Resources
Ready to get started?
Automate payment collection directly from within Salesforce with clicks not code.