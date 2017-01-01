Skip to content
GoCardless for Salesforce, through Asperato

Take the hassle out of getting paid with our Bank Debit integration for Salesforce

Simplify and automate cash collection from within Salesforce
  • Improve cash flow and team efficiency

    Benefit from automated, intelligent payment retries  to reduce payment failures to as low as 0.5%. Zero manual processes, one source of truth.

  • Put Salesforce in control

    Get a complete 360 degree view of payments in your CRM and a deeper understanding of customer payment preferences and history. One source of truth for all your payment information.

  • Reduce your total costs

    Total Cost of payment collection processes are equivalent to 3% of your revenue, with nearly two-thirds of this cost due to resource time associated with reconciliation, chasing late payments and managing integrations. Eliminate these manual tasks and bring all payments data in real-time onto Salesforce

  • Reduce complexity with one integration

    Leverage GoCardless to take bank-bank payments in over 30 countries, as well as take instant payments via open banking. Leverage Asperato to instantly connect you to GoCardless as well as 20+ of the world’s leading payment service providers.

Trusted by 70,000 businesses worldwide

“When customers choose GoCardless, they stay with us for longer”

“We feel we have a true ally in Gocardless”

“GoCardless was the most simple, reliable and advanced Direct Debit system we found”

Single source of truth

“GoCardless makes the entire process of running a finance team more efficient” 

HOW IT WORKS

Get a tour of how GoCardless works with Asperato

"It’s become clear that GoCardless, alongside Asperato, has taken everything good about Direct Debit and added in all the modern features that make it supremely reliable and easy to manage.”

Stephen Paynter - Finance Director, Crunch

Resources

GoCardless & Asperato for Financial Force

2-pager

Asperato Simplifying Payments Webinar

Watch On - Demand

Simplifying Payments for your Business Blog

Blog

How the Trussell Trust is transforming its payment operations to support repeat donations

Blog

Ready to get started?

Automate payment collection directly from within Salesforce with clicks not code.