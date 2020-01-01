GoCardless & Club Manager
End late payments
GoCardless puts you in control of collecting payments directly from your customers’ bank accounts
Automatically collect payment for your invoices
Improved Member Experience
automated payment collection and high success rates mean that you can focus on the member experience, not chasing up late payments.
Better membership experience
Create the best membership experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extras such as classes, events and purchases. Switch current members to GoCardless for free!
Less admin and lower costs
Easily set up and automate collection of payments, so you can minimise your financial admin. Also lower your costs by taking Direct Debit as opposed to cards.
"It's a super-fast, simple, efficient way of engaging donors and members. Works great and does exactly as promised!"
Stuart Melvin, Acorn Communities
How it works with Club Manager
Sign up to GoCardless within minutes and create an account. You can connect to Club Manager during signup. Click here
After setting up your account you will be prompted to complete a brief verification process.
Make sure your GoCardless account is correctly connected to your Club Manager account.
That’s it! You can now collect payments through Club Manager without having to access the GoCardless dashboard.
Features
Flexible payments
Made for recurring payments - whether invoicing regular customers or subscription fees.
Seamless integration
Set up your customers to pay by GoCardless and manage your payments all from within Club Manager.
Stop chasing payments
Control when you get paid and cut out the stress of debtors. GoCardless allows you to choose when your customers pay you.
Low fees, no hidden pricing
Starting at 2% + 20p per transaction, capped at £4.
Ready to get started?
Stop chasing late payments and save precious time by connecting GoCardless to your Club Manager account now.