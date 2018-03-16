GoCardless for ClubRight

Who needs to be doing payments admin when there’s a gym to run? GoCardless works with ClubRight to bring you a flexible Direct Debit solution that cuts through payments admin and keeps your members coming back for more.

Save time

Forget the spreadsheets, cut out the manual processes, automate the mandate creation process then manage and automatically reconcile all your payments from within ClubRight. No longer worry about manual payments, failed transactions, or the complexities of Direct Debit.

Transparent pricing

No setup costs. No hidden fees.

Better membership experience

Create the best membership experience by offering flexible payment options. Collect fees on any day and take one-off payments for extras such as classes, events and purchases. Switch current members to GoCardless for free!

“I’m always reluctant to change systems unless it’s necessary, but when I heard about GoCardless for ClubRight, it was clear to me that there were only benefits to moving over.”

Lee Drayton

Lee Drayton, Managing Director, LD Fitness

Read the case study→ copy 10

"It's freed up our PT staff to go and work with members and it's really reduced the admin burden" John Grindord, FTC

Sign up today and improve your fitness business

Our ClubRight integration is free - no setup costs, hidden fees or charges for failed payments or retries. Sign up for a demo today to see how we can help!

Start using GoCardless for ClubRight

The complete buyer's guide to fitness membership software

Read now→ copy 10

Member Retention Bootcamp

Watch now→ copy 10

What does switching to GoCardless actually look like?

Read now→ copy 10

Connect with us

Solutions

Help & resources

About GoCardless

Contact us

Sales Contact sales +44 20 4579 7398

Support Request support +44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless LTD' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.

GoCardless SAS, WeWork - 7 rue de Madrid, Paris, 75008, France

GoCardless SAS, an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.

Currently viewing