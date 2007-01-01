Skip to content
Direct Debit RFP Guide

Our downloadable RFP has a list of suggested questions for your Direct Debit provider. You can edit it or use it as a template.

A comprehensive RFP that clearly spells out your business' requirements is an essential first step in identifying and partnering with the right payments provider. By asking the right questions throughout the RFP process, you will be able to compare competing providers and identify the best possible solution to fully meet your requirements.

To save you the work, we've made an RFP you can use for your procurement process, covering all of the dimensions you should care about when choosing a direct debit provider.

Please note: the questions suggested in this guide are intended as a starting place for writing your own RFP. They're provided for general information only: they're not intended to be prescriptive or to provide legal advice. We suggest working closely with your management to develop an RFP that is tailored towards the specific requirements of your business.

You'll need Microsoft Excel 2007 or newer to open the sample RFP.

