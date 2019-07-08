2018 highlights from GoCardless
Last editedJan 20203 min read
2018 has been the year of the global payments network for GoCardless. We’re delivering on our mission to build the world’s first network for bank to bank payments, to take the pain out of getting paid for businesses everywhere.
So far this year, we’ve integrated with Direct Debit schemes in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Denmark, taking the number of countries in our payments network to 30.
2018 has seen us move into a new London HQ, and open up new offices in Paris and Melbourne (with more coming soon).
We’re also proud to have reached some transactional milestones this year, including processing 1 million payments in one day earlier this month, and more than six hundred million pounds worth of payments a month.
We continue to focus on making sure our customers get the best experience of GoCardless, by integrating with the tools you use every day. This year we joined forces with 50 new partners and strengthened our partnership with Xero, becoming its global best-in-class solution for Direct Debit.
We’re humbled to have won Xero’s ‘App Partner of the Year Award’ for the second year running, and for our growth to be recognised by the Deloitte Fast 50 and in Forbes.
As the end of the year approaches and with so much to reflect on, we asked people from across the business for their highlights – read on to see what else made 2018 so memorable.
International Expansion
This year we launched in four new countries Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Denmark,
In March, GoCardless’ France team settled in to a new local office in Paris. Boris, from the Sales team in France, shares his highlights:
Taking the pain out of getting paid
We’re thrilled and humbled to have worked with over 35,000 businesses this year and have loved hearing from our new and existing customers about their experiences using GoCardless.
We welcomed OVO Energy, who have gone on to take over 50,000 payments a month with GoCardless.
This year, we have also heard from more customers who are benefitting from using GoCardless to take payments in multiple geographies. Mork Chocolate, for example, were one of the first customers of GoCardless for Xero, in Australia – and Receipt Bank, who are looking forward to expanding the use of GoCardless to their Australian customers soon. Commercial Finance Manager, Ju-Vern, says, “We’re looking forward to expanding our usage of GoCardless to Australia. GoCardless is the best for Direct Debit so it’s great to be able to use it across different geographies.”
Increasing levels of customisation
In August, we released Branded Payments, allowing businesses who use GoCardless payment pages and emails to fully customise them using their brand assets.
Delivering on our privacy commitments
Earlier this year, we welcomed Kasey, our new Data Protection Officer, who has focused on getting GoCardless GDPR ready, as well as embedding data privacy at the heart of our business.
Developing our partnerships
It’s been a very busy year for our Partnerships team. We’ve welcomed 50 new partners, from cloud banking platform, Mambu, to membership platforms, Virtuagym and PerfectGym, and CRM platform Jotform, while expanding our existing partnerships around the world.
We've been on the road meeting customers and partners all over the world, attending events including: Xerocon (Brisbane and London), Subscribed Munich, Accountex North, Elevate London, and more. Rachel from our Partnerships team shares her highlights:
Expanding the team
Finally, we continue to build a talented and diverse team to deliver on our global mission, and this year we welcomed over 100 new joiners to the GoCardless.