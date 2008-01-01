What Is the Prompt Payment Code?

Late payments tend to have a trickle-down effect throughout the supply chain. If one business doesn’t pay its supplier in a timely manner, that supplier is then unable to pay its own bills on time and so on. To solve this problem, the Prompt Payment Code was set up to facilitate smooth, on-time payments. Here’s what it looks like in practice.

Understanding the Prompt Payment Code

The Prompt Payment Code, or PPC, was created in 2008 by the UK government to transform payment culture and make it more efficient. It’s administered by the government’s Office of the Small Business Commissioner (SBC) on behalf of the Department of Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) and is entirely voluntary to join.

The PPC sets out a list of principles for members or signatories to follow. When a business chooses to commit to this code, it means that they commit to paying suppliers fairly and on-time. Prompt payment reporting is also required to make sure these commitments are being followed. The code was recently updated in 2021 to reflect changes to business culture over the past decade, setting a target of paying invoices within 60 days of receipt.

Purpose of the Prompt Payment Code

What is the ethos of the Prompt Payment Code? Following the PPC primarily means that your business agrees to:

Pay its suppliers on time, according to original contract terms

Offer notification and guidance to suppliers as needed

Ensure there’s a system set up for dispute resolution

Notify suppliers promptly if invoices won’t be paid on time

Encourage other businesses to adopt the PPC into their own business operations

By following these general rules, you are agreeing to keep the supply chain flowing smoothly with regular communication between vendor and supplier. You agree to pay your invoices on time, explaining clearly when there is any issue related to payment or requesting a grace period.

Who monitors the Prompt Payment Code?

While it’s overseen by the BIS and related UK government departments, there’s also a Prompt Payment Advisory Board to monitor its activities. The board promotes awareness amongst businesses and provides advice as needed.

Currently, board members include major names in UK business, including Aviva, Barclays, and the City of London Corporation, among others.

What is the prompt payment meaning?

We all have different ideas of what a prompt payment looks like, so what is the specific prompt payment meaning in this context? After the most recent update, it means paying suppliers within a maximum window of 60 days. However, businesses should ultimately strive to pay within 30 days if possible. It’s a win-win situation, because suppliers will often give a prompt payment discount for earlier payments.

To remain a signatory of the PPC, members must submit prompt payment reporting to a government portal showing that they are meeting the 60-day target at least 95% of the time. Prompt payment also means meeting any contractual terms, without attempting to change these after the fact.

What happens if you don’t follow the code?

The Prompt Payment Code is voluntary, but if signatories don’t adhere to its basic principles, they face suspension. So, what are the consequences if you don’t meet your 60-day target? If you can’t meet this percentage of prompt invoice payments, your business will be suspended from the PPC. Should the business fail to engage with the PPC or bring the compliance numbers up, they could be permanently removed.

It’s well worth paying your suppliers on time when possible. To begin with, you might benefit from a prompt payment discount. Once you’re approved as a signatory of the PPC, you can also display this logo on your website which can attract higher quality suppliers.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.