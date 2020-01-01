Glossary of UK Direct Debit terms

ADDACS messages Automated Direct Debit Amendment and Cancellation messages notify Service Users of amendments and cancellations made by their customers to their DDIs. Receiving messages from Bacs

Advance Notice Notice that must be given, under the Scheme rules, to customers of each payment before it leaves their account. Taking payments

ARUDD messages Automated Return of Unpaid Direct Debits messages notify Service Users of any unpaid Direct Debits. Receiving messages from Bacs

AUDDIS The AUtomated Direct Debit Instruction Service, through which all new direct Service Users must now submit requests to Bacs. Submitting to the banks

AUDDIS messages AUtomated Direct Debit Instruction Service messages notify Service Users of issues setting up or cancelling a Direct Debit Instruction. Receiving messages from Bacs

Bacs The clearing system that administers the Direct Debit scheme - all Direct Debit communications go through Bacs. Originally an acronym for "Bankers' Automated Clearing Services", you will sometimes see Bacs written as BACS. What is Direct Debit?

Bacs payment cycle All communications through Bacs operate on the Bacs three working day cycle. See timings for more information. Payment timings

Bacstel-IP The secure internet-based service provided by Bacs for communications between Service Users and Bacs. Submitting to the banks

Bacstel-IP software A Bacs approved software package must be used to communicate over Bacstel-IP. Submitting to the banks

Bureau An organisation that submits Direct Debit requests to Bacs on behalf of a 3rd party. A list of approved bureaux is published by Bacs. Getting Access to Direct Debit

Counter claim The claim raised by a Service User to dispute an indemnity claim from a customer. Counter claims must be made within 14 days of an indemnity claim being settled. Direct Debit Guarantee

DDICA messages Direct Debit Indemnity Claim Advice messages notify Service Users of indemnity claims from their customers. Receiving messages from Bacs

Direct Debit Guarantee The guarantee given on all payments made by Direct Debit. Direct Debit Guarantee

Direct Debit Instruction An authorisation from your customer to collect future payments automatically. To set up a DDI your customers must complete a standardised form. Direct Debit Mandates

Direct Debit Instruction form A paper form that customers must complete to authorise a Direct Debit Instruction to you. You can see an example here. Direct Debit Mandates

Direct Debit Mandate Alternative name for a Direct Debit Instruction. Direct Debit Mandates

Due date The date a payment is due to be debited from a payer's account. Payment timings

Facilities Management A service provided by a Bureau in which they submit payments to Bacs on behalf of a merchant under a Service User Number attached to a bank account owned by the bureau. Getting Access to Direct Debit

Indemnity Claim A request for a refund under the Direct Debit Guarantee. Claims are assessed by the Payer's bank and funds are then recouped from the Service User automatically. Direct Debit Guarantee

Input file A file, in a standardised format, submitted to Bacs by Service Users to lodge new Direct Debit Instruction and payment requests. Submitting to the banks

Input report Every time a Service User submits payments or DDIs to Bacs, they receive an Input Report summarising the submission. Receiving messages from Bacs

Managed Administration A service provided by a Bureau in which they submit payments to Bacs on your behalf, under your own Service User Number. Getting Access to Direct Debit

Paperless Direct Debit Process for authorising a Direct Debit Instruction over the phone or online, instead of with a paper form. Direct Debit Mandates

Paying bank The bank or building society at which a customer's DDI is lodged. Taking payments

SEPA Direct Debit A single Direct Debit Scheme which applies across the whole Single European Payments Area. SEPA Direct Debit guide

Service User An organisation approved by a sponsor bank to submit Direct Debit requests to Bacs. Getting Access to Direct Debit

Service User Number (SUN) A 6 digit unique identifier issued to every Service User. Getting Access to Direct Debit

Sponsor Bank A bank that enables you to access the Direct Debit Scheme and provides you with a Service User Number. Getting Access to Direct Debit

Unpaid Direct Debits Payments which could not be collected from the customer's account, for a variety of reasons, including insufficient funds. Receiving messages from Bacs