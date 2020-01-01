Glossary of UK Direct Debit terms

|Term
|ADDACS messages
|Automated Direct Debit Amendment and Cancellation messages notify Service Users of amendments and cancellations made by their customers to their DDIs.
|Receiving messages from Bacs
|Advance Notice
|Notice that must be given, under the Scheme rules, to customers of each payment before it leaves their account.
|Taking payments
|ARUDD messages
|Automated Return of Unpaid Direct Debits messages notify Service Users of any unpaid Direct Debits.
|Receiving messages from Bacs
|AUDDIS
|The AUtomated Direct Debit Instruction Service, through which all new direct Service Users must now submit requests to Bacs.
|Submitting to the banks
|AUDDIS messages
|AUtomated Direct Debit Instruction Service messages notify Service Users of issues setting up or cancelling a Direct Debit Instruction.
|Receiving messages from Bacs
|Bacs
|The clearing system that administers the Direct Debit scheme - all Direct Debit communications go through Bacs. Originally an acronym for "Bankers' Automated Clearing Services", you will sometimes see Bacs written as BACS.
|What is Direct Debit?
|Bacs payment cycle
|All communications through Bacs operate on the Bacs three working day cycle. See timings for more information.
|Payment timings
|Bacstel-IP
|The secure internet-based service provided by Bacs for communications between Service Users and Bacs.
|Submitting to the banks
|Bacstel-IP software
|A Bacs approved software package must be used to communicate over Bacstel-IP.
|Submitting to the banks
|Bureau
|An organisation that submits Direct Debit requests to Bacs on behalf of a 3rd party. A list of approved bureaux is published by Bacs.
|Getting Access to Direct Debit
|Counter claim
|The claim raised by a Service User to dispute an indemnity claim from a customer. Counter claims must be made within 14 days of an indemnity claim being settled.
|Direct Debit Guarantee
|DDICA messages
|Direct Debit Indemnity Claim Advice messages notify Service Users of indemnity claims from their customers.
|Receiving messages from Bacs
|Direct Debit Guarantee
|The guarantee given on all payments made by Direct Debit.
|Direct Debit Guarantee
|Direct Debit Instruction
|An authorisation from your customer to collect future payments automatically. To set up a DDI your customers must complete a standardised form.
|Direct Debit Mandates
|Direct Debit Instruction form
|A paper form that customers must complete to authorise a Direct Debit Instruction to you. You can see an example here.
|Direct Debit Mandates
|Direct Debit Mandate
|Alternative name for a Direct Debit Instruction.
|Direct Debit Mandates
|Due date
|The date a payment is due to be debited from a payer's account.
|Payment timings
|Facilities Management
|A service provided by a Bureau in which they submit payments to Bacs on behalf of a merchant under a Service User Number attached to a bank account owned by the bureau.
|Getting Access to Direct Debit
|Indemnity Claim
|A request for a refund under the Direct Debit Guarantee. Claims are assessed by the Payer's bank and funds are then recouped from the Service User automatically.
|Direct Debit Guarantee
|Input file
|A file, in a standardised format, submitted to Bacs by Service Users to lodge new Direct Debit Instruction and payment requests.
|Submitting to the banks
|Input report
|Every time a Service User submits payments or DDIs to Bacs, they receive an Input Report summarising the submission.
|Receiving messages from Bacs
|Managed Administration
|A service provided by a Bureau in which they submit payments to Bacs on your behalf, under your own Service User Number.
|Getting Access to Direct Debit
|Paperless Direct Debit
|Process for authorising a Direct Debit Instruction over the phone or online, instead of with a paper form.
|Direct Debit Mandates
|Paying bank
|The bank or building society at which a customer's DDI is lodged.
|Taking payments
|SEPA Direct Debit
|A single Direct Debit Scheme which applies across the whole Single European Payments Area.
|SEPA Direct Debit guide
|Service User
|An organisation approved by a sponsor bank to submit Direct Debit requests to Bacs.
|Getting Access to Direct Debit
|Service User Number (SUN)
|A 6 digit unique identifier issued to every Service User.
|Getting Access to Direct Debit
|Sponsor Bank
|A bank that enables you to access the Direct Debit Scheme and provides you with a Service User Number.
|Getting Access to Direct Debit
|Unpaid Direct Debits
|Payments which could not be collected from the customer's account, for a variety of reasons, including insufficient funds.
|Receiving messages from Bacs
|Working Days
|Submissions to Bacs can only occur on working days, which exclude weekends and bank holidays. Bacs provide a definitive list of working days for the Direct Debit system.
|Payment timings
