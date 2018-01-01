Today marks the start of National Customer Service Week - a week dedicated to championing those in customer service and raising awareness of the pivotal role that they have within businesses.

Over the past few years, we’ve celebrated National Customer Services week in a variety of ways, including sharing day in the life stories from our colleagues in our Customer Support Team. This year, we wanted to give you an insight into how our Customer Support teams are formed and the different ways that they help our customers.

The response was quick and helpful. Made us pleased to be a part of GoCardless - Thank you!

Our Customer Support team has come a long way over the past decade, growing by five times the size. Today our team is made up of 51 amazing individuals, including language agents, who cover the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, North America, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. To ensure that we can always be there for our customers across the world we have team members available 24/7. You might be thinking that sounds like we’re helping a lot of people, and you’d be right! So far in 2021, our team has answered around 100,000 support tickets, helping both our customers and our customer’s customers by phone and email. It’s important to know that for us, it’s not just about the quantity - the quality of our responses is a top priority. Our overall satisfaction score for 2021 is 81 - the Industry average 77 - and we’re constantly working on new ways to make our customers even happier.

But that isn’t all. In addition to being on hand to answer any queries and resolve issues, our Customer Support team have also spent time coming up with additional ways that customers can learn more about GoCardless features and self-serve where appropriate. We recently launched our brand new Customer Hub, home to handy support documents, upcoming events and the GoCardless University. The GoCardless University is filled with carefully curated sets of training videos, designed to help customers to get the most from GoCardless.

GoCardless could not help me enough. They gave me multiple options to try at my end - excellent results, I could not ask for a more reliable team to fall back on.

We’re incredibly proud of our Customer Support team, but don’t just take our word for it. We have previously won the Gold award for the Most Effective Self-service initiative and bronze for Best Customer Service award in 2018 and 2019 for ECCCSA. We are currently also - finalists for 2021 for the Best Customer service team award and Best Cross collaboration award - we’re currently keeping our fingers crossed and waiting to hear the results of these later this month.

Outstanding service. We use a number of different systems and service within our business and the customer support from GoCardless is by far the best. 11/10!

Finally, GoCardless couldn’t do what we do without the amazing work of our Customer Support colleagues. This year we made it a priority to strengthen our support offering and accelerate development opportunities for those within our Customer Support team. We created new speciality focused roles, such as developing technical expertise within the team and further strengthen our expertise in our quality assurance team. By adding new opportunities and specialism, we hope that GoCardless is somewhere our colleagues can enjoy working now and in the future.