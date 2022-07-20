GoCardless Customer Advocacy is going for GOLD (three, to be precise) at the CAP Awards

The GoCardless Customer Advocacy team has been nominated for three awards at the upcoming Customer Advocacy Practice (CAP) Awards by Captivate, the industry’s first and only non-platform sponsored awards.

The CAP Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate exceptional people and advocacy programs, with no hidden agendas. Whether you’re a start-up or enterprise, a big player with a big budget and fancy tools, or a scrappy challenger with resources to match, it doesn’t matter. The CAP Awards want to level the playing field and put the best pound-for-pound performers up on the podium, which is why we’re super excited to be finalists in three of the categories.

The entire advocacy team is in the running for the Advocacy Impact Award. Catherine Staite, Head of Customer Advocacy, is gunning for the Advocacy Mindset Award. And we’re stoked that one of our customers, Alex Fitzgerald, CEO of Cuckoo, has been nominated for the Advocate of the Year Award.

Nothing without our customers

Being nominated for the Advocacy Mindset Award is special for us, because our customers are the heart of what we do. While striving to be one of the best Customer Advocacy teams out there, continuously learning and trying new things, we know that creating value for customers is crucial. We always ask our customers how we can add value to their business - whether that’s helping to share a story with their key stakeholders, attract new talent, or get some well-earned recognition.

Shout out to a standout - and stand-up - advocate: Alex Fitzgerald

Alex is CEO of Cuckoo Broadband and finalist for Advocate of the Year. Cuckoo is the UK’s challenger internet service provider, striving to bring simplicity and transparency to an often bewildering market. Since March 2021, they’ve changed the game when it comes to 360-degree advocacy, working with us on a number of video, social, and PR initiatives and popping along for webinars and events. They’ve also proved that honesty is the foundation of every great friendship, helping us to get better by trialing new products and telling us what they really think about them.

All business value, all the time

The Customer Advocacy team works hard to ensure everything we do aligns with the goals of the business, and this has been recognised with our Advocacy Impact nomination. We continuously engage with stakeholders to make sure we’re meeting their needs, supporting business priorities, and creating content that accelerates sales and marketing efforts.

We use data to track how things are going. That means measuring both influenced revenue and brand awareness to evaluate our impact, and understand how we’re influencing closed deals and driving people to our website. We’re also constantly iterating and optimising based on data and stakeholder feedback.

To find out more about the work of the GoCardless Customer Advocacy team, view our stories here.