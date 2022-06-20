GoCardless' Race to Nature

At GoCardless, we are committed to not only reducing our environmental impact but creating a positive change for communities and the natural world.

This summer, we are challenging our employees to Race To Nature - where every KM they walk, run, push, cycle or swim will not only have a positive impact on their own wellbeing but will also count towards projects that also contribute to the wellbeing of the natural world.

Collectively, we are aiming to reach 15,000 KM - the distance from London to Cop27 in Cairo - over a 10-week period. When we reach our target we will:

Plant 3000 Trees with Rewards.Earth and The Green Task Force

Protect rainforest elephants for 20 days with Rebalance Earth

Train 10 teachers to deliver the Innovate for Climate courses in Schools with Apps For Good

Restore 5 kelp forests with Green the UK

Why?

I was delighted to be invited to Cop27, however, the emissions produced by travelling to one event didn’t align with GoCardless’ net-zero action plan. Instead, we decided to use it as an opportunity to educate others on biodiversity and climate change.

Many of us are aware of the threat of climate change and the need to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions but may be unfamiliar with the role of nature in this and the importance of biodiversity to humanity. We are all interconnected with nature, and dependent upon many of the ecosystem services it provides us. For example, did you know that whales absorb 33 tonnes of carbon dioxide in their lifetime, but also boost phytoplankton populations - which in turn - produces 50% of our oxygen and absorbs 40% of our co2 each year? Or, that bees pollinate the crops that feed 90% of the world - a service that would cost $100s of billions each year if it were an industry?

Nature and biodiversity are under threat from climate change, pollution, habitat loss, overexploitation and invasive species, with global biodiversity declining faster than ever before. Since 1970, there has been on average a 70% decline in the populations of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians. It is thought that one million animal and plant species - almost a quarter of the global total - are threatened with extinction.

