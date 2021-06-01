We’re committed to measuring all our emissions, including scope 3, and setting a net zero target by the end of 2021. This means limiting our company’s carbon footprint in line with keeping global warming to below 1.5°C - the critical level of heating to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis.

The commitments we’re making

As part of our net zero commitment, we will:

Measure all our global organisation’s emissions, including scope 3, and report them publicly each year.

Publish more details about how we plan to reach net zero by the end of 2021, including setting a net zero target date, and an interim target(s).

Become/continue to be a carbon neutral business.

Appoint a member of our executive team to be responsible and accountable for our net zero target.

Communicate our climate commitments in other meaningful ways, including to our customers.