[Webinar] Introduction to GoCardless for football clubs
Wednesday 30 July 2025, 7:30pm-8:15pm
Managing payments can be fraught with headaches. From chasing payments to hours spent on reconciliation and admin, it can seem like a never-ending task to make sure that your football club is collecting the money that it is owed.
This short webinar is a great opportunity for clubs to discover how our payment system can help. Our team will guide you through every step, so you’re set up and collecting payments in no time.
Speakers:
Olly Lyons — Senior Brand Manager, GoCardless
Jim Leeves — Co-founder, Shapes Accounting
What to expect from this session:
An introduction to GoCardless
Demo of our dashboard in action
Success stories
Answering common club questions