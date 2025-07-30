Skip to content
[Webinar] Introduction to GoCardless for football clubs

Wednesday 30 July 2025, 7:30pm-8:15pm

Managing payments can be fraught with headaches. From chasing payments to hours spent on reconciliation and admin, it can seem like a never-ending task to make sure that your football club is collecting the money that it is owed.

This short webinar is a great opportunity for clubs to discover how our payment system can help. Our team will guide you through every step, so you’re set up and collecting payments in no time.

Speakers:

  • Olly Lyons — Senior Brand Manager, GoCardless

  • Jim Leeves — Co-founder, Shapes Accounting

What to expect from this session:

  • An introduction to GoCardless

  • Demo of our dashboard in action

  • Success stories

  • Answering common club questions

