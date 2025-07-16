Cashflows teams up with GoCardless to transform business payouts

New partnership delivers secure, efficient bank-to-bank payments for merchants

LONDON 17 July, 2025 -- Bank payment company GoCardless has partnered with Cashflows, the platform that helps businesses easily accept payments, to power Cashflows Payouts, a streamlined new solution that enables businesses to send real-time payments using account-to-account payment technology.

Cashflows Payouts changes how businesses handle disbursements. This new offering transforms traditional processes by enabling instant, branded, and fully secure payouts through an intuitive self-service portal. Whether issuing refunds, winnings from competition games, insurance claims, or other payouts, merchants can now offer their customers immediate access to funds 24/7 -- including evenings, weekends, and bank holidays.

This solution is delivered through a custom interface built by GoCardless's partner Cocoon, recently acquired by Bumper. This interface streamlines payouts for merchants, enabling them to easily create payment requests, securely collect recipient bank details using Confirmation of Payee (CoP) for accuracy, and quickly authorise payouts. For added security, the platform also provides an optional feature to request ID verification from recipients, ensuring payouts go to the right individuals and reducing fraud risk.

This is particularly impactful for merchants in sectors like competitions and games of skill, where the current processes to verify and collect bank details are often manual and labour-intensive. This offering will improve operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, with end users receiving payouts more quickly and securely. In addition, businesses will gain real-time visibility into all payouts to better manage their cash flow.

Hannah Fitzsimons, CEO of Cashflows, said: “Cashflows Payouts is designed to eliminate the delays and complexity businesses often face when sending payments. By harnessing the power of account-to-account payments - and working closely with trusted partners like GoCardless - we’re giving businesses a fast, secure, and reliable way to manage disbursements, while improving customer trust and experience. This further evidence of how we’re significantly enhancing our product offering, giving our customers even greater flexibility and control over how they move money."

Annemarie Graham, Director of Commercial & Partnerships at Nuapay, a GoCardless company, said: "Partnering with Cashflows allows us to bring the efficiency of account-to-account payments to a whole new area - disbursements. This is about helping businesses remove friction and deliver funds quickly and securely, whatever the payout. It’s a clear example of how direct bank payments can make moving money simpler and more reliable for everyone. We’re proud to work with best-in-class partners to deliver streamlined payouts for hundreds of merchants."

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About Cashflow

Cashflows is a new breed of fintech payments company that makes it easy for growing businesses and financial institutions to accept card and digital payments – online, in-person, and on the move. Through our own acquiring platform and gateway, Cashflows provides a safe, secure ecosystem for processing payments right across Europe. Cashflows products and services are built with the latest technology and the future in mind, to meet the specific needs of partners and customers.

Learn more at www.cashflows.com.

About Bumper

Featured among the fastest growing FinTech companies in the FT1000 rankings of Europe for the past four years, Bumper works with over 5,000 dealerships and garages across the UK, Spain, Germany, Netherlands and Republic of Ireland, helping over 600,000 drivers to pay their servicing and repair bills through PayLater, PayNow and PayPad. It counts most of the world’s major automotive brands as clients, including Ford, Volkswagen, Nissan, Volvo, Seat, Skoda, Audi, JLR and Porsche. Bumper is based in London and Sheffield, with a tech development centre in Ankara, Turkey. For more information, visit https://www.bumper.co/ and follow us @BumperPay

