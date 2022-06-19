Father’s Day has officially arrived and here at GoCardless, we can’t wait to honour our wonderful dads. Before doing so, however, let’s take a whistle-stop tour through the history of Father’s Day.

Fatherhood hasn’t always been celebrated; in fact, Father’s Day is actually a pretty recent phenomenon. The holiday was first celebrated on July 5, 1908, to commemorate the death of 362 miners. A few years later, a young woman named Sonora Smart Dodd petitioned to create a holiday for dads, which corresponded to Mother’s Day. She was, of course, successful; the first Father’s Day was celebrated in Washington in the United States on June 19, 1910 (the month of her father’s birthday) and it was made an ‘official’ holiday in 1972. Since then, the celebration has swept across the globe, with various ‘Father’s Days’ dotted around the calendar in different countries.

We asked some of our new and seasoned dads what their fathers mean to them. Here’s what some of our GeeCees had to say.

What does Father’s Day mean for you as a son?

“More than anything it’s an opportunity to reflect on the impact that my father has had on me. It’s honestly not something that we’ve ever really celebrated as such, rather a day to remind myself to be grateful for everything he gave me.” Pat Phelan, Chief Customer Officer

“For me, Father’s Day is a chance to appreciate the help, support and mentoring that my dad has provided over the years.” Greg Smith - Senior Security Engineer

“It's an opportunity to celebrate my Dad, someone who is selfless, humble and never puts himself first. Having children has made me understand what a tough job being a parent is and has therefore given me a whole new perspective on all the things my parents have done for me over my lifetime.” Alex Mason - Director, Demand Generation

How has your dad been a positive influence in your life?

“My Dad has provided me with utter consistency and has also set the bar for decency, honesty and hard work very high. He’s from a generation for whom life was about work and providing for your family. There wasn’t much room for fun or leisure in his life, as he was self-employed and so bore the burden of a lot of stress and pressure. However, he never let that pressure flow through to us, even in the toughest of times, and this is something that I really admire. It’s only now, looking back, that I realise how hard my Dad’s life must have been. I’m not sure how he coped so well, but am thankful that he did.” Pat Phelan, Chief Customer Officer

“My Dad has always been there to help me. He has taught me many life skills and given me an appreciation of the outdoors. With his help, I have gained a lot of mechanical skills and really been able to push myself. It was my Dad who helped me to get driving when I was younger and it was learning to drive that ultimately ignited my interest in engineering.” Greg Smith - Senior Security Engineer

“My Dad taught me the importance of putting happiness over material gain, to always treat people with kindness and compassion, and to create as many happy memories as you can. Above all, he taught me that time is finite and that we need to make the most of it. I'm very lucky to have a father that's always been there for me, no matter the circumstances.” Alex Mason - Director, Demand Generation

Finally, what message would you send to your father on this special day?

“I’d say thank you. Thank you for dedicating your life to providing for us. Thank you for teaching us all the value of hard work, honesty and treating everyone with the same respect. Thank you for just always being there no matter what. Thank you for giving me an amazing blueprint of how to be a great Dad.” Pat Phelan, Chief Customer Officer

“Dad, I always appreciate your wisdom, advice, and perspective. Whenever I am stuck on what to do next, I think of your many projects and always feel impressed and inspired by your vision.” Greg Smith - Senior Security Engineer

“Thanks for inspiring me to be the best father I can be to my three children.” Alex Mason - Director, Demand Generation

As a company that supports the work-life balance of our employees, we also asked the team how it feels to be a father at GoCardless. Alex said, “GoCardless is such an inclusive environment for working parents, from generous parental leave to flexible working all around. From leadership to those on the first rung of their career, everyone recognises that work is only one part of our lives. I feel very supported as a father and a GeeCee."

We’d like to wish all fathers and father figures a Happy Father’s Day, with special thanks to Pat, Greg, and Alex for sharing their stories.