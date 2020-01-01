Skip to content
4 min readEnterprise

The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Preference

Understand how you can grow your business by offering preferred payment methods.

5 min readEnterprise

5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them

What are the big mistakes that send international expansion plans off the rails?

7 min readEnterprise

The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimised payments strategy

What makes the perfect recurring payment strategy? And how do you improve yours?

3 min readGlobal Payments

The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: Coverage

Understand how you can grow your business by broadening your payment coverage.

PDFGlobal Payments

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

6 min readOpen banking

Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

2 min readGlobal Payments

What are Cryptoassets?

Learn how Cryptoassets can change the future of financial investment

3 min readGlobal Payments

International payments: making payments across borders

Keep track of your money overseas with international payment systems

2 min readGlobal Payments

How much do international payments really cost?

How much does it cost to collect $5,000 from a US customer? We compare options.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

Why your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story

Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.

4 min readPayments

Five things to consider when selecting a payments partner

Xero's Ben Johnson suggests considerations for choosing who to partner with.

3 min readGlobal Payments

Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

2 min readGlobal Payments

Credit card charges for foreign currency transactions

Explore credit card charges for foreign currency transactions, right here.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?

Find out more about the best recurring payment system, right here.

2 min readGlobal Payments

What are the challenges of real-time global payments?

There are several challenges associated with global cross-border payments.

6 min readGlobal Payments

Guide to ACH return codes

What happens if an ACH payment is returned? Find out right here.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

Best online payment gateway for small business in the UK

Find the best payment gateway for your company with our handy guide.

2 min readPayments

What Does TARGET2 Mean?

Learn everything you need to know about TARGET2 with our comprehensive guide.

2 min readGlobal Payments

5 key steps to taking your business global

Want to learn how to take your business global? Here’s how to do it.

3 min readGlobal Payments

An introduction to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP)

GAAP standardizes and regulates accounting across different industries.

2 min readGlobal Payments

An introduction to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

IFRS provides an accounting framework for international businesses.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

Payments - the last frontier of customer centricity

It's time businesses adopted the mantra of customer choice to payments too.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

