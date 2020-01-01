Skip to content
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation

Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.

Now available on-demand

Speakers:

  • Sam Caulton, Chief Financial Officer, Re-Leased

  • Pat Phelan, Chief Customer Officer, GoCardless

In this webinar we will cover:

  • Why cash flow is so critical to Re-Leased's success

  • How their manual process was stopping them from scaling internationally

  • How they've solved their payment challenges through automation

  • How Direct Debit helped them reduce their DSO by 33%

  • How they're now saving $10,000 every month in bank fees

