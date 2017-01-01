[Webinar] Mastering Payments: How Re-Leased are saving $10,000 a month in bank fees through automation
Hear how Re-Leased automated their payments process, reduced their DSO by 15 days and are now saving $10,000 a month in bank fees.
Now available on-demand
Speakers:
Sam Caulton, Chief Financial Officer, Re-Leased
Pat Phelan, Chief Customer Officer, GoCardless
In this webinar we will cover:
Why cash flow is so critical to Re-Leased's success
How their manual process was stopping them from scaling internationally
How they've solved their payment challenges through automation
How Direct Debit helped them reduce their DSO by 33%
How they're now saving $10,000 every month in bank fees