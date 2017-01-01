Skip to content
The 8 dimensions of recurring payments: how to build an optimized payment strategy

What makes the perfect recurring payment strategy? And how do you improve yours?

5 min readEnterprise

5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them

What are the big mistakes that send international expansion plans off the rails?

3 min readGlobal Payments

8 dimensions of recurring payments: Coverage

Understand how you can grow your business by broadening your payment coverage.

5 min readEnterprise

3 ways SaaS businesses can harness the power of open banking

How open banking improves the customer lifecycle from acquisition to transaction

PDFGlobal Payments

[Report] Consumer payment preferences in 2021

How your customers prefer to pay impacts their buying decisions. Learn all about payer preferences in 2021, and how you can leverage them for your business.

6 min readOpen banking

Trailblazers and latecomers: open banking around the world

Which countries are leading the way in open banking development?

2 min readGlobal Payments

What are Cryptoassets?

Learn how Cryptoassets can change the future of financial investment

2 min readEnterprise

Businesses with the wrong payment method are seeing almost 4x more payment failures

And other key insights from our 2020 payment success index.

7 min readPayments

ACH in Numbers: 106 Key Stats and Facts about ACH Payments

Billions of transactions. Trillions of dollars. All the key stats about ACH.

3 min readGlobal Payments

Top 10 international payment gateways

Learn more about the best payment gateway for international payments.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is a wire transfer?

Find out what information is needed for a wire transfer, and more, right here.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?

Find out more about the best recurring payment system, right here.

2 min readGlobal Payments

How long does an international bank transfer take?

How long do international payments take? Get a clearer picture.

2 min readGlobal Payments

What are the challenges of real-time global payments?

There are several challenges associated with global cross-border payments.

6 min readGlobal Payments

Guide to ACH return codes

What happens if an ACH payment is returned? Find out right here.

3 min readAlternative Payment Options

Payments - the last frontier of customer centricity

It's time businesses adopted the mantra of customer choice to payments too.

3 min readGlobal Payments

Expanding into Europe: The changes you need to make to your payments

You’re a US business and you want to expand into Europe. There are myriad boxes you need to check to make that happen, but there’s one crucial box that’s often overlooked because it’s not so sexy - payments.

WebinarGrowth

Webinar | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

with Michael Krantz, Head of Global Enterprise Partnerships for US at GoCardless

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

What is point-to-point encryption (P2PE)?

Learn more about point-to-point encryption (P2PE) with our simple guide.

3 min readPayments

What is a payment processor?

Our guide to payment gateways vs. payment processors vs. merchant accounts.

3 min readPayments

A guide to merchant accounts for small businesses

Check out our comprehensive guide to merchant accounts for small businesses.

2 min readGlobal Payments

What are BIC and SWIFT bank codes?

BIC and SWIFT codes can be confusing, here is our simple guide...

2 min readGlobal Payments

5 key steps to taking your business global

Want to learn how to take your business global? Here’s how to do it.

