[On Demand Webinar] Simplifying payments in the subscription economy

New research from GoCardless and YouGov, spanning six markets around the world, found that the majority of businesses today have sights set on international expansion:
73% plan to grow internationally within the next 5 years
88% of businesses in Australia are looking to expand internationally
But there’s something stopping them.
39% of those surveyed said that the complexity of taking international payments is holding them back from global expansion plans.
So how can subscription businesses overcome these challenges and provide a simple way to collect recurring payments around when growing internationally?
We sat down with Zuora and SiteMinder to find out.
What you'll learn
This webinar is a deep dive into how recurring payments are powering the subscription economy and the importance of simplifying your payments strategy to fuel your growth.
Watch today and learn
How to use payments as a competitive advantage internationally
How to use payments to increase customer lifetime value
What real life success and international growth look like through SiteMinder's story