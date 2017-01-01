Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesEnterprise

[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments

Discover how Epson has tackled international expansion with a customer-first approach to payments.  Hear how Epson has benefitted from introducing Direct Debit (the equivalent of ACH debit) in Europe, including improved conversion and customer acquisition.

Scroll to learn more

Now available on-demand

Speakers:

  • Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs EMEAR, Epson

  • Stephen Reidy, GM of Northern Europe, GoCardless

In this webinar we discussed:

  • How Epson’s customer-first strategy influenced how it collects payments

  • The importance of payer preferences in international expansion

  • Epson’s payment learnings from introducing a subscription service

  • The benefits of including bank debit in an international payment strategy

  • How bank debit enabled Epson to convert up to 80% of customers that had previously abandoned transactions

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales