[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments
Discover how Epson has tackled international expansion with a customer-first approach to payments. Hear how Epson has benefitted from introducing Direct Debit across Europe, including improved conversion and customer acquisition.
Now available on-demand
Speakers:
Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs EMEAR, Epson
Stephen Reidy, GM of Northern Europe, GoCardless
In this webinar we will cover:
How Epson’s customer-first strategy influenced how it collects payments
The importance of payer preferences in international expansion
Epson’s payment learnings from introducing a subscription service
The benefits of including Direct Debit in an international payment strategy
How Direct Debit enabled Epson to convert up to 80% of customers that had previously abandoned transactions