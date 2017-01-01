Skip to content
[Webinar] Mastering Payments: Insights from Epson on a customer-centric approach to payments

Discover how Epson has tackled international expansion with a customer-first approach to payments.  Hear how Epson has benefitted from introducing Direct Debit across Europe, including improved conversion and customer acquisition.

Now available on-demand

Speakers:

  • Mauro Bartoletti, Head of Digital Programs EMEAR, Epson

  • Stephen Reidy, GM of Northern Europe, GoCardless

In this webinar we will cover:

  • How Epson’s customer-first strategy influenced how it collects payments

  • The importance of payer preferences in international expansion

  • Epson’s payment learnings from introducing a subscription service

  • The benefits of including Direct Debit in an international payment strategy

  • How Direct Debit enabled Epson to convert up to 80% of customers that had previously abandoned transactions