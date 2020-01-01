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Four Common Types of Card Fraud
Four Common Types of Card Fraud

Protect your business and customers from the main types of credit card fraud.

2 min read
Payments
What is Single Immediate Payments
What is Single Immediate Payments

Single immediate payments are fast and convenient.

2 min read
Payments
SOP Payment Definition And Examples
SOP Payment Definition And Examples

Find out what SOP can do for your business.

2 min read
Payments
What Does FDP Stand For
What Does FDP Stand For

Find out how future dated payments work for businesses

2 min read
Payments
Commercial invoices – How do they work and why?
Commercial invoices – How do they work and why?

We explain not only what a commercial invoice is but how to create your own.

2 min read
Accounting
What is a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)
What is a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)

Discover what LLP means and its advantages.

2 min read
Business Management
How Do Instalment Payments Work
How Do Instalment Payments Work

A quick guide to everything you need to know about instalment payments.

2 min read
Payments
What Is Foreclosure?
What Is Foreclosure?

Discover what foreclosure means and how it works

2 min read
Accounting
What is a Deficit
What is a Deficit

Learn what a deficit is and how it can be useful in business.

2 min read
Accounting
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be black & LGBTQ+
Celebrating Black History Month: Proud to be black & LGBTQ+

Meet Rachel in the next instalment of employee spotlight chats

1 min read
GoCardless
Transforming Your Small Business Into A Big Business
Transforming Your Small Business Into A Big Business

Find out how to expand your small business

2 min read
Growth
What Is Funds Availability
What Is Funds Availability

Find out how funds availability impacts on your business

2 min read
Finance
The Top 5 Payment Processing Challenges For Small Businesses
The Top 5 Payment Processing Challenges For Small Businesses

We look at the top 5 payment processing challenges and how to overcome them.

2 min read
Payments
5 Reasons To Use Payment Links
5 Reasons To Use Payment Links

We explore the benefits of payment links for merchants.

2 min read
Payments
Using Company Money for Personal Purposes
Using Company Money for Personal Purposes
2 min read
Finance
How Businesses Should Measure Organic Growth
How Businesses Should Measure Organic Growth

Find out the difference between organic and inorganic growth.

2 min read
Growth
How To Ensure Blockchain Security
How To Ensure Blockchain Security

Find out how to enhance the security of your blockchains

2 min read
Alternative Payment Options
How To Use Bayes Theorem For Business and Finance
How To Use Bayes Theorem For Business and Finance

Harness the predictive power of Bayes Theorem

2 min read
Finance
How to Check and Validate Your BIN
How to Check and Validate Your BIN

Find out what information is conveyed by Bank Identification Numbers

2 min read
Payments
How To Minimise Indemnity Claims
How To Minimise Indemnity Claims

Find out how to minimise BACS indemnity claims

2 min read
Finance
Suffering in silence: Britain’s 'money muteness' holds back SMEs, with females at biggest disadvantage
Suffering in silence: Britain’s 'money muteness' holds back SMEs, with females at biggest disadvantage
3 min read
Press Releases
Capital Stock Definition & Examples
Capital Stock Definition & Examples

We explain the definition of capital stocks and provide examples.

2 min read
Accounting
What is a Capital Gain?
What is a Capital Gain?

We look at capital gains and their tax implications for businesses.

2 min read
Accounting
What are the Big 4 in Accounting
What are the Big 4 in Accounting

Discover the big 4 accounting firms.

2 min read
Accounting

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