How to add a mobile app payment gateway

It’s no secret that people are using mobile devices for more and more purposes, including online shopping. With this trend that continues to rise, it’s important that your business stays up to date by allowing mobile payments in the most convenient way possible for your consumers. Having your own app can allow for a more customised and personal shopping experience, and to allow customers to pay you will need to know how to add a payment gateway in app. Read this simple guide to learn the basics of in-app payments on mobile devices.

Why do I need a payment gateway?

The payment gateway collects payment details from the customer, which are then forwarded to the cardholder’s bank so that they can be transferred to the merchant account. The payment gateway then receives verification of the payment which is sent back to the app, and money arrives in the merchant’s account.

A payment gateway is essential for all kinds of e-commerce, making it a must-have for any modern business that wants to stay competitive.

In app purchases vs payment gateways

You might have noticed that Apple’s in-app purchases or Google Play billing solutions offer a simple way to accept payments for digital content. So, what’s the difference when you compare in app purchases vs payment gateways?

In short, in-app purchases are much quicker and more convenient to set up, but you’ll pay for it. Google and Apple take a significant chunk of your sales by charging 30% transaction fees, leaving you with only 70% of the product’s total value. For this reason, it’s worth making the effort and learning how to add a payment gateway in app.

How to add payment gateway in Android apps and iOS

The process of Android and iOS app payment gateway integration can vary from provider to provider. You may need a developer, who can use the specific instructions provided by the payment gateway in order to install these. As a brief overview, the following components are necessary for mobile app payment gateways:

Software development kits, provided by the payment gateway provider. These are used to connect existing app functionality to the payment gateway and facilitate handling of payment information.

APIs, which are keys that allow you to configure the software development kit and libraries to integrate with the mobile app.

If you’re unable to find a developer to help you with these processes, then you can find third-party apps that allow for Android and iOS app payment gateway integration with no coding experience.

What’s the best payment gateway for apps?

There’s no definite answer to this question, as this will depend on the specific needs and features of your business. However, there are a few features that you should consider when making your decision:

Is the payment gateway internationally accepted? Accepting international payments opens up your business and allows for better growth.

How many payment methods does the gateway support? The more the better, as this means your customers are more likely to find their preferred method.

How much effort does the integration process involve? Ideally this should be as simple as possible.

Is the gateway scalable? That is, how much do the transaction fees change when there is an increase in sales volume, and how might this affect your company’s growth?

Of course, price also comes into play when selecting the best payment gateway for apps.

Bear these points in mind when weighing up your decision, and you’ll be able to select the best payment gateway for your purposes.

We can help

GoCardless helps you automate payment collection, cutting down on the amount of admin your team needs to deal with when chasing invoices. Find out how GoCardless can help you with ad hoc payments or recurring payments.