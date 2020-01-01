Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

4 min readPayments

Five things to consider when selecting a payments partner

Xero's Ben Johnson suggests considerations for choosing who to partner with.

1 min readGoCardless

We’ve appointed Even Walser as our new Chief Revenue Officer

Even will drive adoption of GoCardless to enterprise organisations globally.

2 min readEnterprise

8x8 offers GoCardless payments to even more customers with the addition of ACH debit in the US

8x8 already reaping the rewards of their new payment system.

2 min readFinance

Invoice vs. receipt: what’s the difference?

Explore the difference between invoices and receipts, right here.

2 min readFinance

What is a billing cycle?

Get the inside track on billing cycles with our short and definitive guide.

2 min readFinance

What is annual contract value (ACV)?

Understand the importance of annual contract value to SaaS companies.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is BPO (business process outsourcing)?

Learn more about the benefits of working with a BPO provider, right here.

2 min readGrowth

What are funnel metrics and how can they help your business?

Explore the best funnel metrics to measure the efficacy of your sales funnel.

2 min readAccountants

What is profit per employee and how can it help my business?

Find out how to calculate profit per employee with our simple guide.

2 min readBusiness Management

How to Create an Effective Company Mission Statement

A company mission statement is a simple declaration of your company’s goals.

2 min readEnterprise

GoCardless and Zuora partner up to revolutionise global subscription payments

Strategic partnership includes new product integration.

2 min readGrowth

What does total addressable market mean?

Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.

3 min readGrowth

What is Intrapreneurship & How Can Your Business Harness it?

2 min readFinance

How to Calculate Total Asset Turnover Ratio

Find out everything you need to know about asset turnover ratio.

2 min readLife at GoCardless

Notting Hill Carnival: How did Europe’s biggest street party begin?

Many don’t realise that the carnival’s origins lie in race riots in 1958.

5 min readTechnology

Having Fun with Markdown and Remark

Parse and transform Markdown documents with Remark to introduce a new syntax

3 min readGrowth

What is target marketing and how can it help my business?

Target marketing can help your business focus on the most receptive buyers.

2 min read

What is SaaS? Our Complete Guide to Software as a Service

What is SaaS? Find out more about the benefits of the SaaS model.

3 min readAccountants

What Is a Pro Forma Statement?

Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.

3 min readGrowth

Why differentiation in business matters

Learn more about the definition of differentiation in business, right here.

2 min readAccountants

What Are Abridged Accounts?

Abridged accounts are simplified versions of your business’s full accounts.

3 min readStarting a Business

The Benefits of a Virtual CFO

Virtual CFOs handle the duties of traditional CFOs on a remote, part-time basis

2 min readAccountants

Accounts payable: everything you need to know

Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.

2 min readAccountants

What Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?

Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales