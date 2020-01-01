Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readPayments

What is a recurring payment?

The financial ratios your business needs to understand

2 min readPayments

Transaction Fees: Definition & Examples

We look at the different transaction fees that could affect your business.

2 min readPayments

What is the Instalment Payment Method?

A guide to the instalment payment method for merchants

2 min readPayments

What is a Hosted Payment Page?

Learn how to use hosted payment pages on your website for hassle-free sales

2 min readPayments

What are the different types of payment gateway?

What are the different types of payment gateway to choose from?

2 min readPayments

How to choose a payment gateway?

Wondering which payment gateway should I choose? Find out here.

2 min readPayments

Digital transactions: what are they?

What are the different types of digital transactions, and how do they work?

2 min readPayments

The importance of a good payment strategy for small businesses

Don’t neglect the importance of business payment methods in growth.

2 min readPayments

How much are credit card merchant fees?

From administrative fees to authorisation, credit card charges can add up.

2 min readPayments

5 top online payment systems for UK businesses

The top 5 online payment systems available in the UK right now

2 min readPayments

6 Best Payment Methods for Small Businesses

From credit cards to BACS payment methods, discover our top picks.

2 min readPayments

Payroll on demand – What is it and why is it so popular?

Everything you ever needed to know about on-demand payroll

2 min readPayments

How to Pay Yourself as a Business Owner

Learn about the most tax-efficient way to pay yourself as a business owner.

2 min readPayments

What are payment links?

Learn about the benefits of payment links such as PayPal and Stripe.

2 min readGlobal Payments

Can you take payments in different currencies?

Learn how your business can receive foreign currency payments.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

How to Set Up a Payment Link

Create custom payment links for your website, newsletter, or email campaign.

2 min readAccountants

How Small Businesses Can Reduce Debtor Days

Improve cash flow and learn how to reduce debtor days.

3 min readAccountants

Guide to same day settlement payment gateways

How does instant payment processing work? Find out how to settle payments.

3 min readBusiness Management

How to Make a Contingency Plan

How to make a contingency plan to protect your business

3 min readCash flow

How to Increase Checkout Conversion Rate

Fight traffic cart abandonment in your online store.

2 min readInvoicing

The benefits of automated invoices

How invoice automation takes the possibility of human error out of the equation

3 min readGrowth

Six Small Business Lead Generation Ideas

Discover easy ways to boost your small business lead generation.

2 min readPayments

Why Is My Card Payment Failing?

What causes credit card payments to fail? Discover the main reasons.

2 min readPayments

The Challenges of Collecting One-Off Payments

What are the challenges of receiving one-off payments? Find out here.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales