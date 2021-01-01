Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

3 min readFinance

What Is MSCI EAFE?

Understand MSCI EAFE and what it means on the stock market.

3 min readFinance

What Is IRS Form 1099?

Both employers and contractors need to be aware of IRS 1099 requirements.

2 min readFinance

Flat Rate vs. Hourly Rate

Discover the pros and cons to charging a flat rate vs. hourly pay rate.

2 min readFinance

What Are Sundry Expenses?

Create a system for tracking sundry expenses on financial statements.

3 min readFinance

What Is a Tender Offer?

Could a tender offer be a wise investment? Find out how it works.

3 min readFinance

How Does Commercial Finance Work?

From mortgages to business loans, discover the types of commercial finance.

3 min readFinance

FICO Score vs. Credit Score

Knowing what sets FICO scores apart will help you secure financing from lenders

2 min readAccountants

Markup vs. Margin: What’s the Difference?

Is your pricing strategy paying off? Find out why markup vs. margin matters.

2 min readFinance

Bookkeeping Basics for SMEs

What is bookkeeping and why is it important for small businesses?

3 min readAccountants

Federal vs. State Income Tax

Read our quick guide to U.S. federal and state income tax rates.

3 min readAccountants

Journalizing Transactions in Accounting

Discover why recording transactions in a journal is so effective.

3 min readAccountants

What Is a T Account?

Organize your debits and credits by learning to create a T account.

2 min readAccountants

What is Interest Expense and how is it calculated?

Find out where to record interest expenses on the income statement.

2 min readAccountants

How to Calculate Inflation

Inflation rate is generally calculated using the inflation rate formula

2 min readAccountants

The best tax apps of 2021

Make your life as a business owner easier with free tax apps

2 min readInvoicing

What is the difference between a quote vs. an estimate?

What is an estimate, and how does it differ from a quote? Find out here.

2 min readInvoicing

What are the Invoice requirements in the USA?

Make sure you include all required elements of a company invoice.

3 min readFinance

What Is an Independent Variable?

Understanding independent variables helps you identify strengths and weaknesses

3 min readFinance

What Are Regression Statistics?

Understanding how different variables interact will help you plan for the future

2 min readFinance

What Is Deferred Compensation?

What is the advantage of nonqualified deferred compensation plans? Find out.

3 min readFinance

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

Apply for PPP loan forgiveness to get your business back on its feet.

3 min readFinance

How to Consolidate Debt

Lower your monthly bills by finding out how to consolidate debt.

2 min readFinance

Operating Budgets For Small Businesses

Take control of your business costs by mastering your operating budget

2 min readFinance

How Does Goodwill Affect Financial Statements?

Learn how goodwill affects financial statements and impairment accounting

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales