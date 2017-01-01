Does your business process credit card payments?

Sure, they're convenient, but are you aware of the impact credit cards have on the environment and your bottomline?

Most plastic credit cards are made of PVC (polyvinyl chloride), which is difficult to recycle. Considering a credit card typically expires after 3 or 4 years, millions of plastic ends up in our landfills and oceans each year. Pollution, microplastics and energy consumption related to cards all have a negative impact on our environment.

Don’t let credit cards cost your business and the planet we live on. By making smarter choices you can save time, money, and be more sustainable.