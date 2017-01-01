[Report] Forrester Consulting: The Total Economic Impact™ Of GoCardless Connect

GoCardless Connect enables partners to collect direct bank payments within their platforms

During the next decade, cash will be increasingly replaced with newer, more efficient

payment methods. GoCardless Connect provides partners with an easy-to-integrate solution to help their merchants seamlessly collect direct bank payments.

The report found that the cost savings and business benefits enabled by GoCardless Connect drastically outweigh the costs. Key benefits for partners include: incremental gross revenue, international expansion savings, recaptured productivity, increased customer satisfaction, and increased security.