Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readFinance

What Is Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)?

Which deductions are considered when calculating adjusted gross income?

2 min readFinance

What Does Per Capita Mean?

Discover the meaning and uses of per capita in business and finance reports.

WebinarPayments

[On Demand Webinar] Simplifying payments in the subscription economy

Join GoCardless, Zuora and SiteMinder for a deep dive into how recurring payments are powering the subscription economy and how offering the right payment methods can supercharge growth.

WebinarGoCardless

[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product

Watch our free webinar and discover how recurring payment intelligence can help reduce your payment failures.

WebinarCash flow

[Webinar] Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash

Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.

3 min readFinance

Unsecured Loan Definition

Could an unsecured loan be right for you? Learn who’s eligible and the benefits.

2 min readFinance

What Are Confidence Intervals?

Learn how confidence intervals are used in statistics for greater accuracy.

2 min readFinance

Return on Investment (ROI) Definition

Figuring out how to calculate ROI can help with all investment decisions.

2 min readFinance

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

What is MACD, and how can it put you on the right track with investing?

2 min readFinance

Basic Attention Token Definition

BAT coin could change the face of digital advertising. Here’s how it works.

2 min readGoCardless

How to integrate with the GoCardless API

A step-by-step guide on how to integrate with the GoCardless API.

2 min readAccountants

What is a Long-term Liability?

We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances

2 min readFinance

Accrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference

We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters

2 min readAccountants

The billing process explained

Find out how the billing process works in detail

2 min readAccountants

Offset Definition & Examples

We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples

3 min readEnterprise

8 questions to ask when choosing your payment provider

How to judge if a payment provider is right for your business.

3 min readInvoicing

What is a Billing Address?

What is a billing address and how does it differ from other addresses

2 min readAccountants

What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

4 min readEnterprise

4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method

Discover what you should consider when choosing payment methods to offer.

2 min readCash flow

Free cash flow to firm (FCFF) definition

Free cash flow to firm is the best indicator of stock value

3 min readAccountants

FUTA: An inside look at the federal unemployment tax act

Understand and learn how to calculate the FUTA tax

2 min readFinance

Interest rate reduction refinance loan (IRRRL)

Find out how to streamline your VA home loans with the best IRRRL rates

2 min readPayments

ACH transfer vs. wire transfer: what’s the difference?

Understand your transfer options with ACH Transfer vs. Wire Transfer

2 min readFinance

Russell 2000 index

Should you invest in a Russell 2000 index fund? It holds unique advantages

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales