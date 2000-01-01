Latest articles
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)?
Which deductions are considered when calculating adjusted gross income?
2 min readFinanceWhat Does Per Capita Mean?
Discover the meaning and uses of per capita in business and finance reports.
WebinarPayments[On Demand Webinar] Simplifying payments in the subscription economy
Join GoCardless, Zuora and SiteMinder for a deep dive into how recurring payments are powering the subscription economy and how offering the right payment methods can supercharge growth.
WebinarGoCardless[On-demand webinar] The road to success: introducing our new payment intelligence product
Watch our free webinar and discover how recurring payment intelligence can help reduce your payment failures.
WebinarCash flow[Webinar] Improve cash flow and automate payments with Salesforce Quote to Cash
Learn how you can make the most of the Salesforce platform to transform customer engagement and payment collections.
3 min readFinanceUnsecured Loan Definition
Could an unsecured loan be right for you? Learn who’s eligible and the benefits.
2 min readFinanceWhat Are Confidence Intervals?
Learn how confidence intervals are used in statistics for greater accuracy.
2 min readFinanceReturn on Investment (ROI) Definition
Figuring out how to calculate ROI can help with all investment decisions.
2 min readFinanceMoving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
What is MACD, and how can it put you on the right track with investing?
2 min readFinanceBasic Attention Token Definition
BAT coin could change the face of digital advertising. Here’s how it works.
2 min readGoCardlessHow to integrate with the GoCardless API
A step-by-step guide on how to integrate with the GoCardless API.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a Long-term Liability?
We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances
2 min readFinanceAccrued vs Deferred Revenue: Understanding the Difference
We explain the difference between accrued and deferred revenue & why it matters
2 min readAccountantsOffset Definition & Examples
We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples
3 min readEnterprise8 questions to ask when choosing your payment provider
How to judge if a payment provider is right for your business.
3 min readInvoicingWhat is a Billing Address?
What is a billing address and how does it differ from other addresses
2 min readAccountantsWhat is an Accounting System?
We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses
4 min readEnterprise4 essentials to consider when choosing a payment method
Discover what you should consider when choosing payment methods to offer.
2 min readCash flowFree cash flow to firm (FCFF) definition
Free cash flow to firm is the best indicator of stock value
3 min readAccountantsFUTA: An inside look at the federal unemployment tax act
Understand and learn how to calculate the FUTA tax
2 min readFinanceInterest rate reduction refinance loan (IRRRL)
Find out how to streamline your VA home loans with the best IRRRL rates
2 min readPaymentsACH transfer vs. wire transfer: what’s the difference?
Understand your transfer options with ACH Transfer vs. Wire Transfer
2 min readFinanceRussell 2000 index
Should you invest in a Russell 2000 index fund? It holds unique advantages