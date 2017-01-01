Latest articles
2 min readAccountantsBlack Scholes definition and equation
Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading
2 min readFinanceRefinance: definition and examples
What does refinance mean for you? Find out more about refinance rates
3 min readFinanceWhat is an index fund?
Discover the advantages and disadvantages of investing in an index fund
4 min readFinanceThe 5 best apps for business finance
Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease
3 min readAccountantsA guide to mergers and acquisitions
Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work
3 min readGrowth5 ways to grow your e-commerce business
Here are 5 key ways to grow in your business in the e-commerce space
1 min readBusiness ManagementHow to make a business plan
A business plan will help you establish realistic goals and processes
3 min readBusiness ManagementCRM tools for small businesses
CRM software provides a data-driven platform to manage customer relationships.
3 min readBusiness ManagementMarket research for small businesses
To truly succeed as a business, you need to know the market.
2 min readGrowthWhat is public relations and why does it matter?
Is public relations (PR) more than just building an image?
2 min readGrowthThe power of earned media
What is earned media and why is it so highly sought after?
2 min readGrowthWhat is Search Engine Marketing (SEM)?
Find out how search engine marketing (SEM) could transform your marketing
2 min readGrowthAre you engaging? Engagement rates explained
Engagement rate is a metric that measures how engaging your content actually is
2 min readGrowthHow A/B testing works and why it’s so powerful
Why A/B testing is the only reliable way to evaluate your conversions
2 min readGrowthWhat is UX? A basic guide to user experience
Exploring the intricacies, specifics and importance of UX
2 min readGrowthWhat is meant by click through rate (CTR)?
How could an improved click through rate boost your marketing campaigns?
3 min readAccountantsHow to Create an Accounting Journal
Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.
2 min readAccountantsSmall business guide to online invoicing software
Save time and money on invoicing using an online invoice generator.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Tax Write-Off and How Does it Work?
Everything you need to know about the instant asset tax write-off in 2020.
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding Present Value and Net Present Value
Find out how to calculate present value and net present value.
2 min readBusiness ManagementThe importance of leadership development
Creating an effective leadership development programme
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is Human Capital?
Find out how human capital could transform the way your business delivers