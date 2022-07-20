How to Receive Payment for Freelance Work

With the gig economy booming, freelancing is now on the rise. More and more people are finding a way to make money independently, leaving them free to be their own boss and create their own schedules. However, if you’re a freelancer, you may have also noticed that it’s not all straightforward. There are many challenges to working independently, such as how to invoice someone as a freelancer.

Of course, getting paid is one of the most important parts of freelance work. But what is the best way to do this? Traditionally, freelancers relied on invoices to charge for their services. While this is still a popular method, there are also new software options that can streamline the process for you. Keep reading to find out more and to learn how GoCardless can help freelancers.

How to invoice someone as a freelancer

One of the most popular ways of collecting payments from clients is through invoicing. The process might seem daunting to newcomers, but it’s actually quite simple. You can download invoice templates that will help you with this if needed. Make sure to include all the essential information, including:

Your personal details and those of your customer, including name, contact details, and address.

A detailed cost breakdown of the services provided, along with a total amount due.

The date that the invoice was submitted, as well as a payment due date. Remember to include payment terms that detail what happens if the customer fails to pay on time.

Clients need to know how to pay consultants,so make sure you include payment details. You should detail the types of payment you accept, and any necessary details to make these payments, such as bank account number.

What kind of payments should you accept?

The more payment methods you can accept, the better! Clients appreciate when you make their lives easy, and will be more likely to give you repeat business if they don’t have to figure out how to pay consultants with complicated methods. For this reason, you should offer some of the most common methods, such as debit and credit card payments, along with direct debit.

Digital payments such as Apple Wallet and PayPal are also a good option. PayPal has the advantage of removing transaction fees for international purchases, making it a great choice for freelancers with overseas clients.

Using GoCardless to receive payments as a freelancer

When you send traditional invoices to clients, you put them in control of the payment. This is known as a push-based system. The problem with this is that you have to rely on them to make the payment at a time that is convenient for them, which can often leave you with late payments. GoCardless offers an alternative for those wondering how to receive payments for freelance work.

After a one-time initial setup, during which customers will provide payment information and authorisation, payments will be automatically collected on the due date. This makes life easier for both you and the client, and avoids the risk of late or missed payments. This pull-based method puts you in control of your payments and cash flow, and means that you don’t have to deal with so many awkward conversations with your customers when they’ve forgotten to pay.

It’s quick and easy to get started, and there are no set up fees. What’s more, you can integrate with over 300 partners, including invoicing software such as Xero and Quickbooks. The GoCardless dashboard gives you an overall view of your incoming payments, as well as information on those who haven’t paid, making it easier to chase up if necessary.

