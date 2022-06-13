Choosing a payment system for your ecommerce site can be tough. It might even be one of the most daunting decisions when setting up your online storefront. Fortunately, in Australia, there are a lot of great options. In this post we’ll take you through the best ecommerce payment systems on the market.

6 best online payment systems for ecommerce

From global payment platforms like PayPal, to Australia’s own PinPayments, there are a number of different payment systems for ecommerce. With that in mind, let’s delve into the top 6 available today.

1. Stripe

Stripe accepts over 100 currencies, making it a global payment system with huge appeal for Australian businesses which operate both at home and internationally.

With easy set up and live chat support for customers, it’s one of the most accessible systems too. With a pay-as-you-go plan, it’s also popular among small businesses and start-ups operating on a lower budget.

Transaction fees stand at1.75% + 30c for AUD transactions, and 2.9% + 30c for international transactions. Stripe also supports a range of payment methods, including Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Alipay, WeChat Pay.

2. PayPal

A hugely recognisable name worldwide, PayPal is trusted by customers. This makes it a great option for small businesses wanting to establish a reliable reputation.

As an all-in-one plan at $25/month, PayPal comes with a variety of tools and features and a quick and easy set-up. Transaction fees are 2.6% + 30c for AUD transactions, and 3.6% + fixed fee for international and the payment methods supported include Visa, Mastercard, Amex.

One thing to bear in mind with PayPal’s payment system, however, is that it redirects customers away from the host site for payment. This can be off-putting for some customers, however given that they likely know and trust PayPal, it won’t usually lead to checkout abandonment.

3. PinPayments

PinPayments is an Australian owned, all-in-one system that comes with a merchant account included in the package. It comes with simple integration features, the option for a free trial and a help desk for extra support.

PinPayments also supports over 50 currencies, making it a good option for businesses that take payments from customers abroad.

Transaction fees are 1.75% + 30c for AUD transactions, and 2.6% + 30c for international. The payment methods accepted include Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Visa Checkout MasterPass. For merchants, there is also a 3 cent fee for transferring funds from the system to your bank account.

4. securePay

securePay is also an Australian-owned payment system, which is free to set up and comes with no monthly or yearly fee for usage.

It can be scaled for small businesses all the way up to large, which is ideal for businesses looking to grow in the future. Transaction fees are 2.4% on AUD Transactions with notable no extra charge AUD Amex. The payment methods securePay support include Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Diners Club and PayPal.

5. eWay

eWay’s plan comes with a merchant account included, and offers a wide range of tools and features. It also offers discounts for high sales volumes, meaning it can get cheaper as your business grows.

Plus, being an Australian-based provider, local businesses have access to 24/7 phone support and a Helpdesk.

Transaction fees are 1.9% + 20c for AUD transactions, and 2.6% for AMEX/Diners. The payment methods supported include Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Diners, JCB, Discover, Apple Pay and Visa Checkout MasterPass.

6. AfterPay

A big perk of AfterPay, compared to some of the other providers on this list, is the fact that it offers a buy now, pay later option for customers that still allows merchants to get paid immediately. This therefore reduces the risk for you as a business in offering this payment option.

AfterPay’s transaction fees are 4-6% + 30c for AUD transactions. Bear in mind, however, that the only payment methods AfterPay supports are AUD Mastercard and Visa.

Collect payments with GoCardless

If you receive revenue streams from subscriptions or wholesale in addition to ecommerce, then GoCardless can be a great option for collecting payments in a prompt and cost-effective manner.

GoCardless enables businesses to collect payments directly from their customers' bank accounts, for either one-off or recurring payments. This saves valuable time often spent chasing up late payments or reminding customers to update their card information. In fact, businesses can get paid up to twice as fast by accepting GoCardless payments on their online invoices. Plus, GoCardless customers can enjoy full visibility when it comes to incoming payments, courtesy of the dashboard feature.

And, you don’t have to worry about how it will fit in with your other software solutions. GoCardles integrates seamlessly with 300+ partners, including major accounting and invoicing software like Xero and QuickBooks.

