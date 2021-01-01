Latest articles
2 min readGrowthWhat is the AIDA model?
AIDA funnel marketing can streamline your advertising efforts. Here’s how
3 min readFinanceWhat is deflation?
Find out how deflation differs from inflation, and what it means for you
3 min readFinanceIntroduction to macroeconomics
Understanding the principles of macroeconomics is useful for any business
3 min readFinanceUnderstanding microeconomics
Learn more about the law of supply and demand in microeconomic theory
2 min readFinanceIs impact investing profitable?
What is impact investing, and what types of investors does it attract?
2 min readFinanceLaissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples
Laissez-faire economics define the role of a government in the economy
3 min readFinanceIntroduction to behavioural economics
Why do we make financial decisions? Behavioural economics looks for answers
2 min readFinanceStagflation: definition, causes, and examples
When inflation coincides with a stagnant economy, it’s called stagflation
5 min readEnterprise5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them
What are the big mistakes that send international expansion plans off the rails?
3 min readEnterprise5 takeaways from the consumer payment preferences in 2021 report
Leverage the highlights of the latest consumer payment preferences research.
2 min readFinanceWhat does it mean to be a blue chip?
Blue chip companies are reputable businesses that can be trusted to succeed
3 min readFinanceFinancial instruments: definition and examples
What are financial instruments? Discover the different types and their uses
3 min readFinanceHow does recession impact businesses?
Recession can take a toll on any business. Find out how to survive and thrive
3 min readFinanceMutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples
What makes mutual funds a savvy investment opportunity? Here’s what to know
3 min readFinanceRevolving credit: definition and examples
Revolving credit facilities offer plenty of flexibility for businesses
3 min readPayments5 lessons B2B SaaS companies need to know about global payment preferences
Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.
2 min readAccountantsWhat does an auditor do?
Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant
2 min readFinanceWhat is market value?
Find out about market value and how a price is placed on your business
2 min readAccountantsWhat does work in progress mean?
Find out what work in progress means for your accounts
4 min readEnterprise3 ways GoCardless helps you choose the right payment mix
Win more customers by meeting consumer demand with GoCardless.
3 min readEnterpriseHow do customers want to pay for their household energy bills?
Learn how consumers prefer to pay for their energy bills.
2 min readFinanceExchange traded funds (ETF) explained
There are many different types of ETFs. Find out how ETF trading works
2 min readFinanceYear to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it
Discover the year to date meaning and why it’s so important to know