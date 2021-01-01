Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Latest articles

2 min readGrowth

What is the AIDA model?

AIDA funnel marketing can streamline your advertising efforts. Here’s how

3 min readFinance

What is deflation?

Find out how deflation differs from inflation, and what it means for you

3 min readFinance

Introduction to macroeconomics

Understanding the principles of macroeconomics is useful for any business

3 min readFinance

Understanding microeconomics

Learn more about the law of supply and demand in microeconomic theory

2 min readFinance

Is impact investing profitable?

What is impact investing, and what types of investors does it attract?

2 min readFinance

Laissez-faire: definition, principles, and examples

Laissez-faire economics define the role of a government in the economy

3 min readFinance

Introduction to behavioural economics

Why do we make financial decisions? Behavioural economics looks for answers

2 min readFinance

Stagflation: definition, causes, and examples

When inflation coincides with a stagnant economy, it’s called stagflation

5 min readEnterprise

5 mistakes businesses make during international expansion and how to avoid them

What are the big mistakes that send international expansion plans off the rails?

3 min readEnterprise

5 takeaways from the consumer payment preferences in 2021 report

Leverage the highlights of the latest consumer payment preferences research.

2 min readFinance

What does it mean to be a blue chip?

Blue chip companies are reputable businesses that can be trusted to succeed

3 min readFinance

Financial instruments: definition and examples

What are financial instruments? Discover the different types and their uses

3 min readFinance

How does recession impact businesses?

Recession can take a toll on any business. Find out how to survive and thrive

3 min readFinance

Mutual fund: definition, benefits, and examples

What makes mutual funds a savvy investment opportunity? Here’s what to know

3 min readFinance

Revolving credit: definition and examples

Revolving credit facilities offer plenty of flexibility for businesses

3 min readPayments

5 lessons B2B SaaS companies need to know about global payment preferences

Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.

2 min readAccountants

What is cost accounting?

2 min readAccountants

What does an auditor do?

Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant

2 min readFinance

What is market value?

Find out about market value and how a price is placed on your business

2 min readAccountants

What does work in progress mean?

Find out what work in progress means for your accounts

4 min readEnterprise

3 ways GoCardless helps you choose the right payment mix

Win more customers by meeting consumer demand with GoCardless.

3 min readEnterprise

How do customers want to pay for their household energy bills?

Learn how consumers prefer to pay for their energy bills.

2 min readFinance

Exchange traded funds (ETF) explained

There are many different types of ETFs. Find out how ETF trading works

2 min readFinance

Year to date (YTD): What is it and how to calculate it

Discover the year to date meaning and why it’s so important to know