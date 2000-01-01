Latest articles
3 min readBusiness ManagementGuide to QR Codes
Find out how to use a QR code generator to craft a custom QR code.
3 min readBusiness ManagementDiversity and Inclusion in the Workplace
Businesses that embrace diversity and inclusion are better equipped for success.
3 min readBusiness ManagementUnderstanding Independent Contractor Status
An independent contractor isn’t entitled to employee benefits like healthcare.
3 min readBusiness ManagementBuilding a Business Contingency Plan
Many pitfalls in business are avoidable if you have an actionable plan in place.
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is Cognitive Bias?
Cognitive bias is a natural human process – but it can be avoided.
3 min readBusiness ManagementArtificial Intelligence in Project Management
Artificial intelligence is becoming a significant force in project management.
2 min readStarting a BusinessA Guide to Stakeholder Management
Find out how to keep key stakeholders happy with our simple guide.
2 min readFinanceWhat Are Alternative Investments?
Define alternative investments and alternative investment strategies.
2 min readFinanceAsset Classes Explained
Asset classes provide investors with a means to diversify their portfolio.
4 min readFinancePros and Cons of Variable vs. Fixed Rate Loans
Do you need a variable or fixed rate loan? Find out, right here.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is Double Taxation?
Learn how to avoid double taxation with our simple guide.
2 min readAccountantsHow to Prepare an Adjusted Trial Balance
What is an adjusted trial balance and how is it prepared?
4 min readEnterpriseSix reasons why you can’t ignore payments powered by open banking
Learn about the benefits of open banking; from security to cost savings.
2 min readFinanceRussell 2000 Index
Should you invest in a Russell 2000 index fund? It holds unique advantages.
2 min readFinanceMultiple Linear Regression (MLR) Definition
Discover how the multiple linear regression model can help your business.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is Customer Profitability Analysis?
Discover how to perform a profitability analysis and help increase revenue.
2 min readFinanceWhat Is the IRS Form 4868?
IRS Form 4868 grants an automatic six-month extension for tax returns.
4 min readEnterprise3 ways GoCardless reduces your time to get paid
Discover how GoCardless can help you maximize your cash flow.
3 min readHow to maintain cash flow across the customer lifecycle
Find out how to maximise your cash flow at every stage of the customer journey
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding Cost Benefit Analysis
Check out our cost benefit analysis definition and examples.
3 min readFinanceBalloon Payment Definition and Examples
What is a balloon payment and how does it work?
2 min readFinanceUnderstanding the Rule of 70
What is the rule of 70, and how can it help you make better investments?