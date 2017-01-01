Latest articles
3 min readGoCardlessFighting fraud before it happens with GoCardless’ new account verification tool
Automatically validate new customer’s bank details before the first payment
2 min readFinanceWhat Is an ADX Indicator?
Make more informed trading decisions using the ADX stock indicator.
2 min readBusiness ManagementHostile Takeover Definition
As you grow, prepare to defend your company from a hostile corporate takeover.
2 min readBusiness ManagementHubris in Business and Management
Pride comes before a fall – learn how to recognize hubris in business settings.
3 min readCash flowHow to Improve Cash Flow with Value Pricing
Are you looking for ways to improve positive cash flow? Try value pricing.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is Amalgamation in Business?
What is amalgamation, and how does it differ from acquisitions?
2 min readPaymentsHow to accept ACH payments? Guide for small businesses
Find out how to accept ACH payments from customers on your website.
2 min readPaymentsHow to Set Up BACS Payments for Your Business
If you’re opening a UK business office, learn how to set up BACS payments.
2 min readFinanceThe Pros and Cons of Price Skimming
Price skimming involves some risk, but it can pay off. Here’s how it works.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?
Franchise definition, types and examples.
3 min readCash flowUnderstanding Cash Flow Analysis
Make the most of your cash flow financial statement and grow your business.
3 min readBusiness ManagementHow to Write a Business Proposal
Learn how to create attention-grabbing business proposals with our guide.
2 min readGrowthWhat Type of Economy Does the U.S. Have?
Learn about the United States economy and its impact around the world.
2 min readGrowthWhat Are the Top Economies in the World?
Check out our list of countries ranked by GDP, right here.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is a Franchise and How Does it Work?
Franchise definition, types and examples.
3 min readGrowthTop 10 Tips for a Successful Product Launch
Find out how to have a great product launch.
3 min readGrowthWhat Is Market Segmentation?
Market segmentation helps businesses identify new opportunities and drive sales
3 min readGrowthTop 5 Tips for Affiliate Marketing
Here’s how to get started with affiliate marketing to boost your brand.
2 min readBusiness ManagementSupport for Minority-Owned businesses
Find support for minority-owned businesses with our roundup of resources.
3 min readBusiness ManagementHow Thought Leadership Can Grow a Business
Thought leadership goes beyond trend forecasting. Find out what’s involved.
2 min readBusiness ManagementBest Nonprofit Donor Management Software
Find the best nonprofit software for managing donor lists with our guide.
2 min readGrowthImportant KPIs for Small Businesses
Find out how to choose the most important KPIs for your business.